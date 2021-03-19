Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar dress up in ethnic clothes gifted to them, fans love 'Javed Bhau'. See pic
Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar dress up in ethnic clothes gifted to them, fans love 'Javed Bhau'. See pic

Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar decided to wear clothes gifted to them and pose in them too. Their fans were overwhelmed by their kind gesture.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 01:17 PM IST
Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar in their recent picture.

Actor Shabana Azmi shared a picture on Thursday in which she and her husband, lyricist Javed Akhtar dressed up in clothes gifted to them by a lady she addressed as Jayshree. She mentioned that these clothes were Jayshree's gift to them as her daughter got married.

Sharing it, Shabana wrote: "Jayshree’s daughter got married and she sweetly bought these gifts for us that we are wearing." The picture showed Shabana dressed in a cream and dark blue embroidered satin sari while Javed was in a white dhoti, tied as a lungi, white kurta, sky blue gamcha and a cream topi, a style popular in Maharashtra.

Their fans were naturally overwhelmed by their gesture. One said: "Tru love and respect , both ways." Another said: "Rich by heart so touched God bless her." A third person said: "Such a beautiful gesture!!!" Many others said "so sweet". Another said "touched" while yet another wrote "How lovely."

However, some of the best comments were reserved for Javed. One said: "Javed saab looking great." Another said: "Couldn't recognise Javed Sahab for a moment... lovely gesture of yours." A third person said: "Javed Akhtar sahibb looks cool." Yet another fan wrote 'Javed Bhau' in Hindi. Incidentally, 'bhau' is brother in Marathi.

Shabana also often shared throwback pictures on Instagram. She dropped a picture with her father, late Kaifi Azmi and wrote: "Enroute to #Hyderabad by car before #Abba had his stroke."

Also read: Parineeti Chopra mirrors Saina Nehwal in new pics, Twitter can't get over how distractingly big her fake mole is

She shared a glorious picture with Mithun Chakraborty from their younger days. Some time before that, she had shared a picture with many stars from the 70s and had written: "Such an iconic photo ! I wish I knew who the Soviets are in this picture #Hema Malini #Rakhi#Shabana Azmi#Zeenat #Aman #Sanjeev Kumar photo courtesy #Ausaja."

Sharing a Valentine's Day post with Javed from 41 years back, she had written: "Tab pata nahi tha ke 41 years later we will still be smiling so broadly."

