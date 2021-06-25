Shabana Azmi says she was 'cheated' by online liquor delivery company: 'Beware'

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi has found herself at the receiving end of online fraud. On Thursday, Shabana took to Twitter to alert social media users about how she has been cheated by a Mumbai-based alcohol delivery platform.

"BEWARE... I have been cheated by them. #Living Liquidz I paid upfront and when the ordered item didnt turn up they stopped picking up my calls! I paid Account no.919171984427..IFSC- PYTM0123456..Name living liquidz..Paytm payment bank," Shabana Azmi tweeted.

Shabana's tweet caught the attention of her followers. Many people shared their experiences of placing orders through the same portal.

"Yes ma'am I have been cheated by the same guys and unfortunately the cybercrime and the police didn't do a thing about it after following up with them a couple of times," another one wrote.

Meanwhile, Shabana recently shared screen space with Swara Bhasker and Divya Dutta in the queer love story Sheer Qorma. She was also mentioned in an interview by Neena Gupta, who said that she couldn't bag lead roles in films because directors wouldn't look beyond Shabana, and Smita Patil, and later, Deepti Naval.

In an interview with Times Now, Neena said that even though Govind Nihalani was 'friendly' with her, he never cast her in a lead role. "It was always Shabana, Smita, Dipti, we got nothing. Not just me, but all the others who came with me. Not that we were ugly, or we were bad actors, or we were fat. But I never learned how to interact with people," she said.