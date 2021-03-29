Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shabana Azmi shares pic of her home ready for Holi party, but nobody is coming
Shabana Azmi is a little sad today as she could not meet her friends and family on the festival Holi. Shabana and Javed Akhtar throw Holi parties each year.
Actor Shabana Azmi is not feeling the Holi spirit, as she is unable to meet her friends and family. On Monday, Shabana took to Twitter to share a picture of her family home, Janki Kutir in Mumbai, all decked up for the celebrations. However, due to the pandemic, she could sadly have no guests over.

Shabana shared a photo of her verandah, decorated with marigold flowers in orange, white and yellow. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "#Janki Kutir all dolled up and nobody coming," she even shared a sad face emoji.

Commenting on the post were Richa Chadha and Dia Mirza who assured her that they will meet soon. "We'll be there next year happy Holi to you all," wrote Richa. "Miss spending our Holi’s with you all at Janki Kutir," wrote Dia. Tisca Chopra wrote, "Major missing spending Holi with you here .. Happy Holi my dearest @AzmiShabana."

Shabana also shared pictures from a couple of years ago when she had a great time celebrating Holi with her friends. One photo showed Shabana's husband Javed Akhtar with his son Farhan Akhtar. There was also Farhan's girlfriend Shibani Dandekar. "Throwback picture-Holi in #Janki Kutir tradition -started by Abba decades ago which we honor to date. Holi Mubarak sabko a ki baar na sahi agali baar sahi (We'll do it together next time)," she wrote.

Last year as well, Shabana could not celebrate Holi as her mother had died recently and even the coronavirus pandemic was gaining steam. Shabana and Javed’s annual Holi party has been a film industry tradition. Many stars and celebrities join the celebration at their home, a tradition started by Shabana's late poet father, Kaifi Azmi.

