Shabana Azmi shares pic of Javed Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar, says 'they could be twins'

Shabana Azmi took to Twitter on Wednesday to share a picture combo of her husband, lyricist Javed Akhtar and his son, actor-director Farhan Akhtar. The photos showed close-ups of their faces.

Sharing the photos, Shabana marvelled at just how similar they look. "They could be twins! @Javedakhtarjadu @FarOutAkhtar," she wrote. Shabana's followers also agreed with her. Actor Divya Dutta wrote, "Omg!!!!" A follower wrote, "Actually I mean look at the face and expression it's Ditto more than a Copy." "Just age difference," wrote another.

Farhan and his sister, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar are Javed's kids from his first marriage to Honey Irani. He got married to Shabana in 1984 and they do not have any kids together. However, Shabana often shares loved-up posts with Farhan and his girlfriend Shibani Dandekar. Recently, she shared a photo of the four of them, captioning it, 'Hassi Khushi'.

Shabana earlier talked about Farhan to a leading daily and said, "He is fiercely independent and deeply caring. Also, he is talented, funny, at times witty and a super father. I respect his space and he respects mine, which is why we have a strong bond."

Also read: Neena Gupta, who will be seen next in Dial 100, says she has many good offers but she's 'still greedy'

Farhan also recently spoke about his family getting trolled. Speaking with Bollywood Bubble, Farhan said, "I don’t think anybody would be happy with their family being attacked on any kind of platform for any reason. At the end of the day, if you have any issues with me, right or wrong, the issue should end with me. I don’t feel it has to pass on to anybody else. I am here for you to be able to talk to. Also, I do feel that if there is any criticism that has to come your way, when it comes wrapped up in any kind of abuse, bigotry or prejudice, how can you take that seriously?”

Farhan was last seen in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Toofan. A film on Javed and Salim Khan's work and life is also in the works.

⁩