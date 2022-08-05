Shabana Azmi says Ishaan Khatter is her 'favourite baccha', he calls her 'khaala' in sweet exchange on Instagram

Shabana Azmi was all praises for Ishaan Khatter as she shared a picture with the actor. Shabana took to her Instagram account on Thursday to post a picture of her and Ishaan, which showed them smiling as they posed for the camera together. Shabana also shared a sweet message for Ishaan in the caption. Also Read| Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh represent 'glamour and power', says Shabana Azmi

The actor wrote, "Yeh mera Bahut favourite bachcha hai (He is a favourite child of mine)." Ishaan Khatter also replied to Shabana's praise in the comments section, and referred to her as 'khaala' (aunt). He wrote, "Shabana khaala!! Aapki sohbat mein hona hi meri khushnaseebi hai! (Being in your presence itself is my fortune) And how gorgeous are you looking." Shabana was wearing a red and golden saree in the picture, was Ishaan was in a black outfit.

Ishaan also shared the post on his Instagram Stories, and captioned it, "(red heart emoji) with the most radiant." In the comments section, Instagram users noted that Shabana's remark is a huge compliment to Ishaan Khatter. One wrote, "@ishaankhatter Only hearing good things about you! What a day when #ShabanaAzmi is endorsing you as her favourite kid! Way to go." Another commented, "Yes he is truly awesome."

Shabana Azmi and Ishaan Khatter had a sweet exchange on Instagram.

Shabana had previously praised Ishaan when his 2018 film Dhadak was released. Talking to the media after watching the film, she said, "I had high expectations from Janhvi (Kapoor) and Ishaan, and both of these children have exceeded my expectations. I don't know where and when did they learn it all. I loved their work and my blessings are with them."

Shabana will be next seen in What’s Love Got To Do With It?-- a British romantic comedy directed by Shekhar Kapur, which also stars Emma Thompson and Lily James among others. She will also be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, and Jaya Bachchan.

Ishaan will be seen playing Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta in Pippa, a film by Raja Krishna Menon scheduled for release on December 9. He also has Phone Bhoot alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Katrina Kaif, scheduled to release on November 4.

