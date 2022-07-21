Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh represent 'glamour and power', says Shabana Azmi about her latest Mijwan showstoppers

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will turn showstoppers for designer Manish Malhotra, who will showcase his collection at Mijwan Couture Fashion Show, hosted by Shabana Azmi in association with her NGO Mijwan Welfare Society. In a recent interview, the veteran actor said the couple represents ‘glamour, power and courage’ and the upcoming Mijwan show featuring them would be the ‘grandest event to date’. Read more: Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor walk at Mijwan fashion show

Over the years, some of Bollywood's biggest names – including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Sonakshi Sinha – have walked the ramp for Manish Malhotra at the Mijwan fashion show. Scheduled for a comeback after a three-year break due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the July 29 event will reportedly see celebrity guests like by Karan Johar, Vidya Balan, Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Dia Mirza and Nandita Das.

In an interview with Mid-day, Shabana Azmi praised showstoppers Deepika and Ranveer. “Deepika is sensitive to the cause of empowering women and the girl child. Individually and together, they represent glamour, power and courage,” she said. Deepika had walked the ramp with actor Ranbir Kapoor during the last edition of Mijwan Couture Fashion Show in 2018. Deepika looked stunning in an embellished lehenga, while Ranbir looked dapper in a black sherwani.

Shabana said she was glad Ranveer was the showstopper this time. One of Bollywood’s favourite couples, both onscreen and in real-life, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will walk the ramp together for the first time in the upcoming fashion show.

Shabana said that in many ways Ranveer and Mijwan Welfare Society, started by the late Kaifi Azmi and run by Shabana, have had a similar journey. “When I requested him to be our showstopper, he said yes in an instant. He had walked for our third fashion show at the start of his career, and today, he is a big star. Ranveer epitomises the fledgling steps we took when we first started, only to become a brand that is recognised internationally,” Shabana said.

Shabana also shared that Manish Malhotra's latest Mijwan collection would be ‘white-only’. In his previous collections, the designer highlighted the chikankari handwork done by the artisans of Mijwan.

