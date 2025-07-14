Shabana Azmi turns photographer for Javed Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar at Wimbledon match. See pics

Shabana Azmi, her husband Javed Akhtar, his son-actor Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar attended the Wimbledon Final on Sunday in London. Taking to Instagram, Shabana Azmi, Farhan, and Shibani shared pictures from their outing. Javed Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are currently in London.

Shabana Azmi shares pics of Javed Akhtar, Farhan from Wimbledon final

Shabana shared a photo, featuring Javed Akhtar, Farhan and Shibani, in which they posed and smiled for the camera. She wrote, “Waiting for the Wimbledon finals to begin!” For the outing, Javed wore an ethnic outfit. Farhan opted for a white T-shirt, olive green blazer and matching pants.

Farhan poses with dad Javed, wife Shibani

Farhan also shared a bunch of photos from the match venue. He posted a selfie with Shibani as the duo smiled while watching the match. Farhan and Shibani also posed together ahead of the match. Farhan also gave a glimpse of their snacks and the game.

Sharing the post, he captioned it, "What a beautiful weekend at @wimbledon with dad & Shibani .. such a special experience every time we’ve attended. This has to rank amongst the best sporting tickets on the calendar .. pure class. Honest admission - was rooting for Alcaraz to make it 3 in a row but today belonged to Sinner. He played incredibly well and deserved the win."

Shibani poses with her father-in-law

Shibani also shared similar photos on her Instagram account. She posted a photo with her father-in-law, Javed. She wrote, “Strawberries & cream. Summer dreams. Wimbledon 2025.” Shibani was seen in a yellow shirt dress, white top and beige pants as well as a striped black and white dress.

Farhan is the son of Javed and Honey Irani. They also share a daughter, Zoya Akhtar. After his divorce from Honey, Javed married Shabana.

About Farhan, Shabana's projects

Farhan was last seen in Toofaan (2021). He will be next seen as Major Shaitan Singh in 120 Bahadur. Shabana was last seen in the crime drama Dabba Cartel. She will be next seen in Lahore 1947, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. It will also star Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, and Ali Fazal.