Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan and Ranveer Singh face legal trouble for 'promoting gutkha, pan masala'
bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan and Ranveer Singh face legal trouble for 'promoting gutkha, pan masala'

A plea against actors Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh has been filed for ‘promoting consumption of gutkha and tobacco’.
Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Shahrukh Khan and Ranveer Singh accused of promoting gutkha.
Published on May 20, 2022 05:31 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actors Amitabh Bachchan, Shahrukh Khan and Ajay Devgn have been accused of "promoting consumption of gutkha and tobacco" in a petition filed on Thursday before a court in Bihar. Ajay Devgn has been an ambassador of tobacco brand Vimal for a few years. Shah Rukh Khan also came on board last year. Amitabh Bachchan had signed on as brand ambasador for Kamla Pasand before cutting his ties with the brand. Ranveer Singh has also endorsed the brand. Also Read: Akshay Kumar steps back as Vimal ambassador after backlash, will donate ad fee: 'I am sorry'

The plea has been filed before the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Muzaffarpur, by city-based social activist Tamanna Hashmi, who has alleged that commercials featuring these actors encouraged people to consume the items being advertised.

Tamanna has also named actor Ranveer Singh among those who were "misusing their celebrity status" by agreeing to appear in gutkha and pan masala ads. The prayer has sought directions to the police that FIR be lodged against the actors under IPC sections 311 (punishment to a thug), 420 (cheating) and 467 and 468 (forgery). It is likely to be taken up for hearing in due course.

Last month, actor Akshay Kumar, who appeared on tobacco brand Vimal's ad, cut his ties from the company after his fans slammed him for promoting tobacco. The Vimal ad, also featured actors Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan.

RELATED STORIES

In October 2021, Amitabh Bachchan terminated his contract with a chewing tobacco brand, Kamla Pasand. His office released a statement stating that Amitabh wasn't aware of a few details. The statement read, "When Mr Bachchan became associated with the brand, he wasn’t aware it falls under surrogate advertising. Now, he has terminated the contract with the brand, has written to them about his termination, and has returned the money received for the promotion." In November, Amitabh sent a legal notice to the company, after it continued to air commercials featuring him despite termination of the contract.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
amitabh bachchan shah rukh khan ajay devgn ranveer singh
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP