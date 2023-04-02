Shah Rukh Khan dances to Jhoome Jo Pathaan, Naatu Naatu with Varun Dhawan and Ranveer Singh at NMACC. Watch

Actor Shah Rukh Khan danced to the song Jhoome Jo Pathaan from his film Pathaan on the second day of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) event in Mumbai. Taking to Instagram, a fan account shared a video in which the actor was later joined by Varun Dhawan and Ranveer Singh on stage as they grooved to the song. (Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan poses with Gauri Khan and kids Aryan and Suhana)

Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan and Ranveer Singh danced to Jhoome Jo Pathaan.

For the event, Shah Rukh wore a black coat and matching trousers. Varun Dhawan was seen with a white T-shirt and black pants on the stage, while Ranveer opted for a charcoal vest and black pants. In another clip, Shah Rukh was seen doing his signature open-arms pose as the audience hooted.

In a video, Shah Rukh was seen doing the Naatu Naatu hook step as he sang a line. The actor laughed as the audience clapped and hooted. In another clip, Shah Rukh, Varun, and Ranveer did a step to AP Dhillon's Brown Munde. The singer later shared a picture with Shah Rukh on his Instagram Stories as they posed for the camera.

AP Dhillon with Shah Rukh Khan at the event.

Shah Rukh was last in Pathaan, helmed by Siddharth Anand. The film also starred John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, Ashutosh Rana, and Dimple Kapadia in the lead roles. Pathaan is streaming on Prime Video. The film has emerged as the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time.

Shah Rukh will be next seen in director Atlee's upcoming action thriller film Jawan which is all set to hit the theatres on June 2, 2023. Apart from this, he also has director Rajkumar Hirani's next Dunki opposite Taapsee Pannu in the pipeline.

Varun will be seen in the official Hindi version of Citadel, directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. The action-packed series also stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The release date of the Indian version of Citadel is awaited. He also has the upcoming social drama Bawaal in the pipeline. Bawaal is all set to hit the theatres on October 6. Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film stars Varun and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles.

Ranveer will be seen in Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, helmed by Karan Johar. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in lead roles. The film marks the second collaboration between Ranveer and Alia and also the return of Karan as a director. It is all set to release in July this year.

