Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki likely to be postponed to avoid box office clash with Prabhas' Salaar?

Shah Rukh Khan recently said that his next film Dunki will be released in theatres around 'Christmas or New Year'. Prabhas' next film Salaar –Part 1: Ceasefire is also scheduled to release in December this year, clashing with Dunki. Now as per fresh reports, Dunki has been postponed. (Also Read | Dunki vs Salaar: Fans ask ‘Are they trying to go for Barbenheimer marketing tactics?’)

Dunki to be postponed?

Prabhas' Salaar is unlikely to clash with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan wrote, "Buzz: #SalaarVsDunki X #ShahRukhKhan's #Dunki likely to get POSTPONED. #Prabhas' #Salaar to get a SOLO record release." On X, film news page Lets Cinema wrote, "Reports suggest, #Dunki might get postponed from December 22nd due to delayed post-production timelines. Awaiting on official confirmation."

Aakashavaani also tweeted, "Yes. The talk going around is said to be true. #Dunki most ‘Likely’ to get postponed. Post-production works are said to be taking time and the team may not be able to complete the works for the 22nd December release. Official confirmation is awaited."

Salaar release date announcement

Last month, the makers of the upcoming action thriller film Salaar announced that the film will hit theatres on December 22. On Instagram, production house Hombale Films shared a new poster of Salaar which they captioned, “Coming bloody soon! #SalaarCeaseFire Worldwide Release On Dec 22, 2023.” In the intriguing poster, Prabhas was seen with blood on his body.

About Salaar

Helmed by Prashant Neel, the film also stars Shruti Haasan and Prithviraj Sukumarn in the lead roles. The film was earlier scheduled to be released on September 28 but was postponed due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

Shah Rukh on Dunki

Recently, Shah Rukh confirmed the release date of Dunki at the success event of Jawan. He had said, "We started on January 26, Republic Day (with Pathaan), then on Janmashtami we released Jawan, now New Year and Christmas are round the corner, we will release Dunki. I keep National integration. Anyway, when my film is released, it is Eid.” Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film also stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead role.

