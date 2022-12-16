Shah Rukh Khan fans cheer loudly as he gets a kiss from Rani Mukerji, touches Amitabh Bachchan's feet. See pics

Fans cheered as Shah Rukh Khan took the main stage to greet and touch the feet of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan at the 28th Kolkata International Film Festival on Thursday. The artistes were all present with West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee to inaugurate the latest edition of the festival. Shah Rukh greeted several of the assembled members of the Indian film industry, including director Mahesh Bhatt who hugged and kissed the actor on his cheek. (Also read: Amitabh Bachchan says even now 'questions are being raised on civil liberties and freedom of expression')

Shah Rukh already has a special connection to Kolkata as he owns the Indian Premier League team Kolkata Knight Riders so it's no surprise that he was invited by the chief minister for the inauguration ceremony. The actor was joined by frequent co-star Rani Mukerji who also accompanied him on the stage where the others were already seated. Shah Rukh and Rani were matching in black as they attended the festival. He wore a black tux while she wore a black sari with a cream border.

In a video shared by the news agency ANI, Shah Rukh can be seen taking the stage with Rani and Mamta. Introduced as the 'Baadshah', the actor greets the members on the stage including veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha before moving on to meet the Bachchans. The crowd lets out a big cheer when he touches the feet of both Amitabh and Jaya and hugs the older actor. He also goes on to greet cricketer Sourav Ganguly and Mahesh Bhatt. The veteran filmmaker had directed Shah Rukh in Duplicate in which he had played a double role.

Pictures from the event also showed Rani

Amitabh and Jaya had played Shah Rukh's parents in Karan Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001). The veteran actor and Shah Rukh were also part of the recent film Brahmastra Part One: Shiva starring Ranbir Kapoor but did not have any scenes together in the Ayan Mukerji film. Shah Rukh will next be seen in Siddharth Anand's Pathaan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham next year. The film has run into controversy as a few people, including Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra, have objected to the picturisation of its song Besharam Rang.

