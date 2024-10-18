Shah Rukh Khan feels 'it's better not to have a sense of humour' today: 'You say something and somebody gets disturbed'

He is a superstar known for his dominance at the box office and impact on modern pop culture, but there is another side of Shah Rukh Khan that has helped him endear himself to fans - his sense of humour. The actor is known for his sharp wit and quick comebacks. However, Shah Rukh believes that it is better to 'not have a sense of humour' nowadays. He said as much in a recent interaction. (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan says he started drinking after Devdas: ‘That’s one downside to it’) Shah Rukh Khan at the Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland earlier this year.

Shah Rukh Khan on his sense of humour

Shah Rukh was recently a guest at the Locarno Film Festival. On the sidelines of the fest, he appeared on the Locarno Meets podcast. It was here that he spoke about wanting to do comedy films and why his sense of humour is not always well received. "I'll be honest, I think I have an innate sense of humor, and I can make people laugh, but it's very inappropriate times also. So I try to control myself, I'm told by my team all the time, people don't understand your humor," he said.

The actor then addressed many jokes and comics being called out for being politically incorrect in the current climate and added, "But now people have become very sensitive. You say something, and everybody, somebody gets disturbed. It's better to not have a sense of humor."

Shah Rukh wants to do comedy

During the discussion, Shah Rukh also spoke about wanting to explore different genres in films. Having made his mark with romances and had successful action films recently, Shah Rukh said he wants to do comedy or horror next. "As an actor, I think comedy is very difficult. I think it's a very serious business. It's very difficult. It's the one that there's most actors failed. It's where I have failed," he said.

Shah Rukh had a splendid return to acting last year with three box office successes, two of which breached the ₹1000-crore mark. The actor is reportedly teaming up with daughter Suhana Khan for Sujoy Ghosh's King.