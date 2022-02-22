Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri, Aryan and Suhana photobomb Khushi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor's pic. Here's the twist

Actor Shah Rukh Khan, his wife Gauri Khan and their children--Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan have photobombed the latest photo of Khushi Kapoor but there's a twist. Taking to Instagram, Khushi, who is the daughter of producer Boney Kapoor and late actor Sridevi, shared a bunch of pictures giving a glimpse of how she spent time with her friends.

In the first photo, Khushi gave a peek of the evening sun as she enjoyed the sunset. The next photo saw her posing with her friends Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, and Muskan Chanana. As Shanaya wore a beige outfit, Khushi opted for a red dress.

In the picture, the trio stood next to each other against a wall adorned with picture frames of Shah Rukh, Gauri, Aryan and Suhana. In one of the monochrome photos, Shah Rukh is seen making a face as young Aryan and Suhana kissed him while Gauri rested her chin on his head.

It is not certain if Khushi and Shanaya were visiting Suhana at her home in Mumbai, Mannat.

In the next picture, Khushi cuddled with her friend Akshat Rajan as they sat outdoors. The last picture featured Khushi's puppy, Panda. Sharing the pictures, Khushi didn't write a caption but added a sun with face emoji.

Reacting to the post, Suhana wrote, "Love how I've sneaked my way into the pic." Khushi responded with zany face emojis. Maheep and Muskaan dropped several red heart emojis.

Recently, Suhana shifted to Mumbai after completing her studies in New York. She was spotted with her brother Aryan at the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction event, representing their dad's Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Earlier this month, she turned muse for fashion designer Manish Malhotra. On Instagram, Manish had shared two pictures of Suhana in a red saree, accessorised with earrings and a puff ponytail. Reacting to the post, Gauri commented, "Red it is!!!! Love the vibe, Manish." Karan Johar also wrote, "Gorgeous" with multiple red heart emoticons.

