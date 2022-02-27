Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri, Aryan and Suhana shower AbRam with love in unseen pics from his birthday. See here

Fanclubs of the Khan family have shared a bunch of unseen pictures from one of AbRam Khan's birthdays from a few years ago. The photos show the entire family posing together for pictures and showering love on the birthday boy. Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan also clicked picture with AbRam and fans loved seeing the whole family together. (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan returns to work for first time since Aryan Khan's arrest and bail, shows long hair look. See pic)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shah Rukh is seen in a blue T-shirt in the photo, holding AbRam in his arms and giving him a sting of kisses. Gauri wore a blue top and smiled for pictures with her family. The couple's eldest son Aryan struck his usual serious pose in the family picture while their only daughter, Suhana had her hand on her baby brother's back.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A picture also showed AbRam cutting his birthday cake with other kids around a table. As Gauri guided his hand, Shah Rukh and Suhana flashed wide smiles.

AbRam was born on May 27, 2013 via a surrogate. The couple welcomed Aryan in 1997 and Suhana in 2000. Aryan completed his education from the University of Southern California and will reportedly make his debut in the film industry as a writer. Suhana has shown interest in becoming an actor and recently finished a film studies course from the New York University. She will reportedly make her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's Hindi adaptation of Archies comics.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The family was in the middle of a controversy last year when Aryan was arrested by the Mumbai Police for an alleged connection to a drugs case. Aryan had to spend close to three weeks in jail and was later released on bail.

Suhana and Aryan were recently seen at the Indian Premiere League (IPL) auction in Bengaluru where they represented Shah Rukh, who co-owns the team Kolkata Knight Riders. Co-owner Juhi Chawla’s daughter Janhavi Mehta was also with them.

Shah Rukh will be seen next in Pathan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON