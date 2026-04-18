Shah Rukh Khan gets nostalgic as Oscars' Academy shares his Om Shanti Om clip: ‘Truly feel like king of the world’

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan turned a nostalgic throwback into a moment after The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences shared a clip from Om Shanti Om. Reacting with his trademark wit, the actor said the post made him feel like the “king of the world”.

Shah Rukh Khan reacts as The Academy shares clip from Om Shanti Om

Shah Rukh Khan's still from Om Shanti Om.

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On Friday, the Academy, which is best known as the organiser of the Oscars, shared a scene from Om Shanti Om featuring Shah Rukh delivering his iconic monologue after receiving an award. In the scene, he says, “Itni shiddat se maine tumhe paane ki koshish ki hai, ki har zarre ne mujhe tumse milane ki sazish ki hai. Kehte hain kisi dil ko shiddat se chaho toh poori kainat usse tumse milane ki koshish mein lag jaati hai.” (I have tried to find you with such intensity that every particle in the universe has conspired to bring you closer to me. They say that if you desire something with all your heart, the entire universe begins to conspire to help you achieve it.) The caption on the clip read, “One thing about destiny, it doesn’t miss.”

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Shah Rukh Khan reacts to The Academy mentioning Om Shanti Om.

{{^usCountry}} Sharing a screenshot of the post on his Instagram Stories, Shah Rukh wrote, “Thank you, The Academy, for sending me down memory lane with Om’s speech. Now I truly feel like the king of the world. Ha ha,” clearly enjoying the moment of nostalgia. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sharing a screenshot of the post on his Instagram Stories, Shah Rukh wrote, “Thank you, The Academy, for sending me down memory lane with Om’s speech. Now I truly feel like the king of the world. Ha ha,” clearly enjoying the moment of nostalgia. {{/usCountry}}

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Director Farah Khan also reacted to the post and wrote on her Instagram Stories, “I want to thank The Academy and all those who forwarded this post to me,” adding the hashtag “picture abhi baaki hai mere dost” (the film is not over yet, my friend).

About Om Shanti Om

Helmed by Farah Khan, the film featured Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role and marked Deepika Padukone’s Bollywood debut. It also starred Arjun Rampal, Shreyas Talpade and Kirron Kher in supporting roles. The reincarnation-based film emerged as one of the highest-grossing releases of 2007.

About Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film

Shah Rukh will next be seen in Siddharth Anand’s King. The film also stars Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Raghav Juyal, Arshad Warsi and Jaideep Ahlawat in key roles. It is scheduled to release in theatres on December 24, 2026, and will mark Suhana’s big-screen debut.

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Farah Khan has also revealed that she will begin work on her next film with Shah Rukh later this year, leaving fans excited about their reunion. The duo has previously collaborated on films like Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om and Happy New Year.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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