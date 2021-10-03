Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shah Rukh Khan gets Suchitra Krishnamoorthi's support amid Aryan Khan controversy, she calls it a 'tamasha'
bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan gets Suchitra Krishnamoorthi's support amid Aryan Khan controversy, she calls it a 'tamasha'

Published on Oct 03, 2021 07:53 PM IST
Suchita Krishnamoorthi and Shah Rukh Khan worked together in Kabhie Haan Kabhi Naa.
By HT Entertainment Desk

Actor Suchitra Krishnamoorthi is among the first celebrities to have shown support for Shah Rukh Khan amid the arrest of his son, Aryan Khan. Suchitra took to Twitter and said that seeing one's child in distress is hard for a parent.

She tweeted, “Nothing harder for a parent than seeing their child in distress. Prayers to all.” In another tweet, she mentioned how Bollywood stars' lives are often used as entertainment. “For all those targeting #Bollywood remember all the #NCB raids on film stars? Yes nothing was found and nothing was proved. #Bollywood gawking is a tamasha. It's the price of fame,” she said. Suchitra and Shah Rukh worked together in Kabhie Haan Kabhi Naa.

Suchitra's tweet.
Aryan was arrested on Sunday after the Narcotics Control Bureau allegedly found drugs on his person. He was at a rave party on a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai when the NCB conducted a raid. As per the NCB, three persons have been booked under Section 8C, 20b, 27 (Punishment for consumption of any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance) and 35 (Presumption of culpable mental state) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act).

Earlier in the day, actor Suniel Shetty had also talked about Aryan and asked the media to give him a ‘breather’. Speaking at an event, Suniel said, “I would like to say that wherever there is a raid, several people are caught. And we assume that this child must have consumed drugs or this child must have done it. But the proceedings are on, let’s give that child a breather."

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan questioned by NCB after it raids cruise ship rave party

The actor added, “Whenever something happens in Bollywood, the media scrutinises everything and jumps to conclusions. Give the child an opportunity. Let the real reports come out. Baccha hai (He’s a kid). Taking care of him is our responsibility.”

Aryan is the eldest child of Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan. They also have a 21-year-old daughter Suhana and an eight-year-old son AbRam.

Topics
suchitra krishnamoorthi shah rukh khan aryan khan
