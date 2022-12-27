Shah Rukh Khan gives Salman Khan warm hug on his birthday as they party together; fans 'love their friendship'. See pics

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan have been friends for decades. As Salman celebrated his birthday with a star-studded midnight bash in Mumbai on Monday, Shah Rukh joined the actor. Videos and photos of Shah Rukh and Salman meeting greeting other at the party, and Shah Rukh giving Salman a warm hug were shared online. Fans have the best reactions to their sweet interaction with some calling it the highlight of Salman's birthday party. The actor 57 on December 27. Also read: Sangeeta Bijlani sparkles in blue dress; Iulia Vantur and Tabu deck up in black for Salman Khan birthday bash. See pics

Salman hosted a joint party with his sister Arpita Khan's daughter Ayat Sharma, who shares her birthday with the actor, and turned three on Tuesday. Among the host of celebs, including Pooja Hegde, Kartik Aaryan, Suniel Shetty, Tabu, Sangeeta Bijlani, who attended Salman's birthday party, Shah Rukh grabbed the most attention. Fans could not contain their excitement as they saw Salman and Shah Rukh together, and flooded the comments section of the photos of the actors shared on a paparazzi page with heart emojis. Like Salman, Shah Rukh, too, wore an all-black look for the party.

A person wrote about Salman and Shah Rukh Khan's bond, "The best, most intimate and close friendship in Bollywood." Another one said, "Love their friendship." A fan on Instagram also said the moment reminded him of Shah Rukh and Salman attending politician Baba Siddique's Iftaar party in 2013, where they ended their years-long cold war by giving each other a warm hug.

Reacting to their video shared on another paparazzo account on Instagram, a fan wrote, "Nowadays, it's great seeing them together." A fan wrote 'Karan Arjun', in reference to their 1995 film directed by Rakesh Roshan. Another one mentioned Shah Rukh's upcoming film, and commented, "Pathaan is here." Another one wrote, "The king has arrived." Shah Rukh was reportedly the last to arrive at Salman's party.

Salman Khan made his Bollywood debut in 1988 with Biwi Ho Toh Aisi, in the same year when Shah Rukh found fame on TV with his show Fauji. Salman found mainstream Bollywood success with Maine Pyar Kiya the following year. By the time, Shah Rukh debuted with Deewana in 1992, Salman was already an established star. Through the 90s and 2000s, they were easily the most bankable male actors in the industry. Yet, despite their box office clashes, they remained friendly. Shah Rukh and Salman are reportedly set to appear together once again in the former’s upcoming release Pathaan. Salman will reportedly appear in a cameo in the film, with Shah Rukh reciprocating in Salman’s film Tiger 3 later in 2023.

