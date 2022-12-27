Sangeeta Bijlani sparkles in blue dress; Iulia Vantur and Tabu deck up in black for Salman Khan birthday bash. See pics

Salman Khan's 57th birthday bash was attended by everyone from Sangeeta Bijlani, Iulia Vantur, Tabu and Sonakshi Sinha to Kartik Aaryan, Pooja Hegde and Shah Rukh Khan. Salman was also seen making a grand entry at the party, which was reportedly held at his sister Arpita Khan's Mumbai home. While most celebs arrived at the party in black outfits, Sangeeta Bijlani made a statement in a sparkly blue dress. She was also seen with Salman outside the party venue, where he gave her a hug and kissed her forehead. Also read: Salman Khan looks handsome in new pics, ex-girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani leaves a compliment

As Salman rang in his birthday, he was joined by his family, friends, and a slew of celebs. The actor celebrated his birthday along with his niece Ayat Sharma, daughter of Arpita Khan and actor-husband Aayush Sharma, who turned three on December 27. Salman, who was seen in an all-black look, also celebrated his birthday with paparazzi by cutting a cake outside the venue and posing for photos.

Many celebs turned up in their party best to celebrate Salman's birthday. Tabu wore a black and white dress, while Sonakshi was seen in a black top with black trousers. Actor Iulia Vantur, who is rumoured to have dated Salman for many years, was seen in a blingy black dress. Genelia D'Souza wore a short black and white dress as she arrived with actor-husband Riteish Deshmukh to the party. Actors Suniel Shetty, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Angad Bedi looked dapper in black shirts and matching trousers.

Salman's brothers Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan were spotted arriving together at the party. While many celebs stuck to black, Pooja Hegde, who will be seen with Salman for the first time in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, wore a white top with blue denims and white sneakers. Actor Kartik Aaryan, wore a denim jacket and a pair of matching jeans with black T-shirt.

Salman Khan had recently finished the filming of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which is directed by Farhad Samji. The movie is slated to be released in theatres in April next year. Salman Khan will also be seen in the highly-awaited film Tiger 3, which will reunite Salman with Katrina Kaif.

