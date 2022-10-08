Salman Khan looks handsome in new pics, ex-girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani leaves a compliment

Salman Khan on Friday shared two pictures of himself in a white shirt and a untied bowtie hanging around his shoulders. The actor looked well groomed on the sets of one of his projects. He simply captioned the pictures, “For a rainy day…” Also read: Chiranjeevi thanks Salman Khan, says Masood Bhai is 'force behind GodFather’s stupendous success'

Salman's pictures received more than 1.6 million within a few hours. His ex-girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani commented on the post, “And soooo (fire emojis).” Singer Jassi Gill also shared fire emojis in the comments section. Actor Donal Bisht wrote, “Always my fav,” along with a heart emoji. A fan wrote, “Looking jhakaaas.” Another asked, “Sir aapki umer badh rahi hai ya ghat rahi hai batado (please tell if you are getting older or younger).”

Salman Khan shared his new pics on Instagram.

Salman Khan is currently the host on newly launched 16th season of reality show, Bigg Boss. He is hosting the show for the 13th time.

On Friday, Salman also saw the release of the Telugu film, GodFather, in which he has an extended cameo. The political drama stars Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara, Puri Jagannadh and others among the lead cast.

Salman will next be seen on the silver screen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film is an action-entertainer directed by Farhad Samji and also stars Pooja Hegde, and Venkatesh in the lead, along with a vast Pan Indian ensemble cast which will be announced soon. Shehnaaz Gill and Palak Tiwari are also said to be a part of the film. It is produced by Salman Khan Films and is slated to release on December 30 this year.

Salman has also shot for action thriller, the third instalment in the Tiger franchise. He will again pair up with Katrina Kaif in the film. It is expected to release on April 23 next year.

