Chiranjeevi thanks Salman Khan, says Masood Bhai is 'force behind GodFather’s stupendous success'. Watch

Actor Chiranjeevi has thanked his GodFather co-star Salman Khan, saying that his character in the film -- Vettavaliyan Masood Bhai, is the force behind its 'stupendous success'. He also thanked his fans for showing love for GodFather, adding that he is 'truly humbled'. Salman played an extended cameo in the film. (Also Read | GodFather box office day 2 collection: Chiranjeevi’s Lucifer remake crosses ₹69 crore worldwide)

Taking to his Instagram account on Friday, Chiranjeevi posted a video as he thanked Salman Khan. He said, “Thank you, my dear Sallu Bhai and congratulations to you too. Because Masood Bhai is the force behind GodFather’s stupendous success. Thank you and I love you so much (blows a kiss). Vande Mataram.”

He posted the video with the caption, "Thank you Sallu bhai @beingsalmankhan !! @alwaysramcharan #godfather." Reacting to the video, a fan wrote, "Sir please make another movie with Salman Khan." Another person said, "Congratulations on the massive success of GodFather Chiru garu!! You deserve it!"

In another video, posted by a fan account on Twitter, Chiranjeevi thanked his fans and the audience. He said, "Hello friends namaste. Thank you so much for all the love you are showing on our film GodFather. I'm truly humbled. It's just been two days and we have already crossed ₹69 crore of revenue. I'm told that today another 600 screens are added in the Hindi belt. You've truly made this a pan-Indian film. My hearty thanks to the audiences and all my fans from north, south, east and west. See you at the movies. Thank you so much once again. Jai Hind."

Chiranjeevi’s latest Telugu film is a remake of the Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer. The original film by Prithviraj Sukumaran released in 2019 and featured Mohanlal, Vivek Oberoi and Manju Warrier in the lead roles.

GodFather grossed ₹38 crore worldwide on its first day and earned ₹31 crore gross on day 2. As per trade sources, the film will cross the ₹100 crore mark at the box office over the weekend. GodFather released on October 5. Directed by Mohan Raja, GodFather is a political action-drama, which also features Nayanthara, Satyadev and Murali Sharma among others.

