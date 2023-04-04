Shah Rukh Khan grooves to AP Dhillon song with Gauri Khan at NMACC gala; fans say ‘they are arguing but still look cute’

Actor Shah Rukh Khan and wife-interior designer Gauri Khan recently attended the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) event in Mumbai. Several videos of the couple surfaced online. In a video, shared by an Instagram user The Jodi Life, the couple was seen grooving to a song. (Also Read | 'Yaar what beautiful children you have made': Shah Rukh Khan leaves cute comment on Gauri's post)

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan danced to AP Dhillon's song.

In the clip, Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan stood next to each other in the audience. The duo showed some dance moves as AP Dhillon performed his song Excuses. Shah Rukh was also seen smiling and nodding as he looked towards the stage.

In the clip, Shah Rukh wore a black shirt and matching pants. Gauri wore a white saree with matching blouse for the event. The post was shared on Instagram on Sunday. An excerpt of the caption read, "PS. We also got to see our favourite @iamsrk! There’s no one quite like him." Reacting to the post, a person said, "OMG (oh my God) this is soooooo cooool." Another one wrote, “What a baller.” A person also said, “So cool, SRK (Shah Rukh Khan).”

Watch Gauri and Shah Rukh in the last slide of the post:

In another clip, from the event, Shah Rukh was seen pointing to the stage and telling Gauri something. As he was about to walk away, Gauri pulled him and the duo had a conversation. Reacting to the clip, a person wrote, "Looks like they are arguing. But still cute!" Many others commented on the video. "They are used to each other and their bond is strong, so it's completely normal," wrote an Instagram user. "SRK angry for something?" read a comment.

At the event, Shah Rukh also appeared on the stage as he grooved to his song Jhoome Jo Pathaan from Pathaan. He was joined by actors Varun Dhawan and Ranveer Singh on stage. Shah Rukh's son Aryan Khan was seen smiling in videos from the event as he watched his father dance. The actor's daughter Suhana Khan was also present at the event.

Rekha, Priyanka Chopra, Kajol, Nick Jonas, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Madhuri Dixit, Aishwarya Rai, Vicky Kaushal, and Karan Johar among others were also part at the event. The NMACC, situated within the Jio World Centre, was inaugurated on Friday and the fashion showcase was launched on the second day of the opening gala on Saturday.

