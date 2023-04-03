'Yaar what beautiful children you have made': Shah Rukh Khan leaves cute comment on Gauri's post

The Khan family posed together and with other celebrities at the recent Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) gala. But it's Shah Rukh Khan's comment on wife Gauri Khan's post about her upcoming book that's drawing attention. The actor wrote on her Instagram that she has made beautiful children. The couple has three children - Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan. (Also read: Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan wear sarees, Aryan Khan opts for black outfit for NMACC day 2 event. Watch) Shah Rukh Khan commented on wife Gauri Khan's post featuring their family photo.

Gauri had posted a family photograph of the Khans dressed in black in what seems like their home. She captioned it, "Family is what makes a home…Excited for the @penguinindia coffee table book… coming soon. #GauriKhanDesigns #MyLifeInDesign." Shah Rukh Khan commented, "Yaar what beautiful children you have made Gauri!!!!"

Filmmaker Farah Khan wrote, "Naz#ar utaaro (red heart emoji)." Actors Preity Zinta, Karisma Kapoor, Amruta Rao, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, singer Shilpa Rao and designer Manish Malhotra all dropped red heart emojis on the post as well.

Gauri, who is also an interior designer, will be launching a new coffee table book called My Life in Design. Published by Ebury Press, the book will take readers through her journey and share insights into her career. It will also have exclusive photos of the Khan family, including Shah Rukh, their three children and their famous Mumbai home, Mannat.

Shah Rukh has penned the foreword for Gauri's book which will also showcase some of her key design projects with photos and her process. Gauri has also shared tips for those who want to become interior designers. Some of her famous Bollywood clients include Karan Johar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Ranbir Kapoor.

This year, the couple's kids will be joining the industry officially which can be seen with them attending several events now. While Suhana will be making her debut as an actor with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, Aryan is taking on the role of showrunner and director for a web series written by him.

Shah Rukh was recently seen in the blockbuster Pathaan and danced to one of the songs at the NMACC gala event on stage. He was joined by actors Varun Dhawan and Ranveer Singh who also danced to the song Jhoome Jo Pathaan with him.

