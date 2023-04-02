Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan wear sarees, Aryan Khan opts for black outfit for NMACC day 2 event. Watch

Actor Shah Rukh Khan's family--wife and interior designer Gauri Khan, daughter Suhana Khan, and son Aryan Khan posed together for the paparazzi. The family was seen on the second day of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre gala event. All of them posed together and smiled for the paparazzi. (Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan poses with Gauri Khan and kids Aryan and Suhana) Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan at the NMACC day 2 event.

In a video shared by a paparazzo account on Saturday, Gauri Khan was seen in a white saree and matching blouse. She also wore a neckpiece and white heels. Suhana Khan draped a golden saree and matching blouse. For the event, Aryan Khan opted for a black shirt under a matching blazer and pants. Gauri, Suhana, and Aryan also posed solo for the photographers stationed at the event.

Reacting to the clip, a person wrote, "To be fair they look the best..everyone else is wearing strange clothes." A comment read, "Finally someone gracefully dressed." "Suhana looks like an Indian Barbie doll. She looks gorgeous," said an Instagram user. "Beautiful family. Super hot family. Firrrrreeeeee. Suhana looking sweet and same time hot. Only miss SRK," wrote a fan.

Shah Rukh didn't pose for the paparazzi. He was seen wearing a black coat and pants for the event, in several pictures and videos from the event that emerged online.

Fans saw Shah Rukh last in Pathaan, helmed by Siddharth Anand. Pathaan' also starred John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, Ashutosh Rana, and Dimple Kapadia in the lead roles. The film has emerged as the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time. Pathaan is currently streaming on Prime Video.

Shah Rukh will be next seen in director Atlee's upcoming action thriller film Jawan which is all set to hit the theatres on June 2, 2023. Apart from this, he also has director Rajkumar Hirani's next Dunki opposite Taapsee Pannu in the pipeline.

Suhana is all set to make her Bollywood debut with director Zoya Akhtar's upcoming film The Archies. The film will also mark the Bollywood debut of Khushi Kapoor, Yuvraj Menda, Vedang Raina, and Mihir Ahuja. The film is the Indian adaptation of the iconic comics The Archies.

Produced by Tiger Baby and Graphic India, The Archies is a coming-of-age story that will introduce the teenagers of Riverdale to a new generation in India. The movie will release on Netflix. The release date of the film has not been disclosed yet.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON