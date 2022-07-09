Shah Rukh Khan hugs Nayanthara in unseen pics from her wedding with Vignesh Shivan; groom recalls time with 'Badshaah'

Vignesh Shivan, who tied the knot with actor Nayanthara in Chennai on June 9, shared some unseen pictures from their wedding to mark their one-month anniversary. The pictures saw the bride and the groom with their guests Shah Rukh Khan and Rajinikanth. A picture also showed Shah Rukh hugging Nayanthara on her wedding day. Also Read| Shah Rukh Khan gets a tight hug, praises from Tamil actor Dhivyadharshini

Vignesh took to his Instagram account on Saturday to share a series of pictures of Shah Rukh from the couple's wedding day. The first picture showed Shah Rukh with a smile on his face as he hugged the happy bride, who will star alongside him in Atlee's Jawan. Another picture showed him sharing a laugh with Nayanthara and Vignesh at the function. The third picture saw Shah Rukh with his back towards the camera, while the bride and the groom shared a laugh.

In the caption, Vignesh said about Shah Rukh, “What more can anyone ask for! #kingkhan @iamsrk! Blessed to have this humble, kind, charming and wonderful human being with us during our wedding! The Badshaah and the time with him! Bliss! Blessed. One month anniversary."

Shah Rukh Khan with Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara at their wedding.

In his next post, Vignesh shared pictures of Rajinikanth at his and Nayanthara's wedding. Rajinikanth held Nayanthara's hand in one picture, and Vignesh's in another. One picture showed him presenting a gift to the newly-married couple. Vignesh captioned the pictures, "With the loving #Thalaivar Rajnikanth sir :) blessing our wedding with his esteemed presence with so much of positivity and goodwill. Happy to share some great moments on the one month anniversary of our special day."

Rajinikanth with Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara at their wedding.

The wedding held at a Mahabalipuram resort was attended by several other celebrities including Suriya, Atlee, Jayam Ravi and Dhivyadharshini, among others. Pictures from the wedding showed Shah Rukh in a beige coat posing with the wedding guests. One picture featured him with Jayam and his wife Aaarthi, while another had him posing with his manager Pooja Dadlani and filmamker Atlee.

