'Shah Rukh Khan is a gentleman, Salman Khan is a bad boy’: Arshad Warsi lists differences in superstars' temperaments

Few rivalries and friendships in Indian cinema are as iconic as that of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. While both superstars have ruled the hearts of audiences for decades, their personalities off-screen are often described as strikingly different. Actor Arshad Warsi, who has worked with both stars in films such as Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya and Kuchh Meetha Ho Jaye, recently spoke about the contrast in their temperaments. Arshad Warsi shares how Shah Rukh Khan differs from Salman Khan.

Arshad Warsi heaps praise on Shah Rukh Khan

In a conversation with Lallantop, Arshad heaped praise on Shah Rukh Khan and revealed that he agreed to be part of King within seconds. He said, "Shah Rukh knows his work. He has that old school theatre vibe, and has all the lines in his mind. He is one of the most polite and giving actors. It's very nice. I have never seen him raise his voice. I am very fond of him. Even Suhana and Aaryan have been brought up well, great kids. I said yes to King within a second. Shah Rukh has already said that he is the last of the stars, and I absolutely believe him. I love him, big fan. He has a lot of dignity."

Difference between Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan's temperament

When asked about the difference in temperament between the two superstars, Arshad said, "Salman is a bad boy. He is one of those quintessential good-looking, bad boy. Shah Rukh is a gentleman, a bit sophisticated. There's nothing wrong with both. Salman is different personally, he is not the same. You can see his aura in public, but personally at home, he is a different person. He cracks a lot of jokes, is funny. Inherently, his entire family is very funny, they have a good sense of humour, like they have come to have fun in life."

Arshad Warsi is set to work with Shah Rukh Khan in King. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the action drama also stars Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan and Jaideep Ahlawat in key roles. The film is currently under production and is expected to release in theatres in 2026. Arshad also has Welcome To The Jungle in the pipeline which also stars Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty and others in key roles and is scheduled to release in 2026.

Salman Khan, meanwhile, is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Battle of Galwan. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film also stars Chitrangada Singh in a key role and is based on the 2020 clash between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan region of Ladakh, where soldiers fought using their hands, sticks and stones instead of firearms. The film is scheduled to release in theatres in 2026.