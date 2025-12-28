'He doesn't care about you': Akshaye Khanna is in his own world, unbothered by what's said about him, says Arshad Warsi

Bollywood actor Akshaye Khanna has been receiving widespread acclaim for his portrayal of Rehman Dakait in Dhurandhar. Yet, even as the film continues to dominate headlines, the actor has remained away from the public eye. Now, Arshad Warsi, who worked with Akshaye in the 2009 film Short Kut, has spoken about the actor’s personality, describing him as a serious person who remains unbothered by others’ opinions. Arshad Warsi talks about Akshaye Khanna not caring about anyone.

Arshad Warsi about Akshaye Khanna's personality

In a conversation with Lallantop, Arshad spoke about Short Kut, revealing that he had high expectations from the film, but it did not work as planned. He recalled that a 1.5-hour portion of the film, which he believed would be edited out, was ultimately retained, contributing to the film’s failure. When asked about his experience of working with Akshaye, Arshad said, "Akshaye is a very serious guy. Actor toh voh pehle se hi acha hai, there was never a doubt about that. But voh apni hi duniya main rehta hai (he lives in his own world)."

Arshad added, "He doesn't care about you or anybody. Uska apna hai ki aapni zindagi hai, aap mere baarien main kya sochte ho nahi sochte ho voh meri problem nahi hai. Life jeeta hai aapne hisaab se (He believes that it’s his own life, and what you think or don’t think about him is not his problem. He lives life on his own terms), he doesn't care about this PR and stuff, right from day one. He has been like this all his life."

Akshaye Khanna's controversial Drishyam 3 exit

Recently, apart from receiving praise for his performance in Dhurandhar, Akshaye Khanna also made headlines after Drishyam 3 producer Kumar Mangat Pathak claimed to have sent him a legal notice for exiting the film just 10 days before the shoot, despite having signed an agreement. The producer alleged that Akshaye had demanded to wear a wig for the film, but the request was politely declined by the director as it would have affected continuity. Kumar Mangat Pathak also criticised the actor’s alleged unprofessional behaviour. Jaideep Ahlawat has since replaced Akshaye Khanna in Drishyam 3, which is scheduled to release in theatres on October 2, 2026.

Akshaye Khanna’s upcoming film

Meanwhile, Akshaye Khanna will next be seen in Prasanth Varma’s Mahakali. The actor will be essaying the role of Asuraguru Shukracharya. The film is part of the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU), which was launched last year with Teja Sajja’s superhero film HanuMan. Its sequel, Jai Hanuman, starring Rishab Shetty, is already in development, while Mahakali will be the third superhero film in the franchise and is based on the Goddess Kali.