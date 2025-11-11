Arshad Warsi won't recommend his kids to directors even if they want to act: Can’t ask them to invest hundreds of crores

Actor Arshad Warsi has painted a dim picture of the supposed lack of struggle for actors' children in the Hindi film industry. Amid the nepotism debate, it is often debated that those from film families often get roles due to connections. Arshad, however, says nobody helps anybody in Bollywood. Arshad Warsi and Maria Goretti with their children Zeke and Zoe.

Arshad Warsi on his kids' acting aspirations

In a recent interview with the Times of India, Arshad was asked about his children's acting aspirations, and he replied, "Yes, both my son and daughter want to act. My son is currently assisting Siddharth Anand and has assisted Raju Hirani. Of course, I’m scared — it is a tough job today. Acting is not an easy profession anymore as the success rate is so low. Out of 150 crore, a handful become actors."

When asked if he could make this struggle easier for them by recommending them to filmmakers he knows, Arshad said, "Nobody can help anybody here — you have to make your own way. I can’t make a call to a director and ask them to invest hundreds of crores in my kids. Koi mere bete pe satta kyun lagayega (Why would anyone bet on my kid)? Even a casual call to a filmmaker to meet my kids means to expect them to take them in their project, which I will not do. Why would anybody do that? Why would filmmakers bet on my kids if I ask them to do so? Why should I recommend my kids to anyone?"

About Arshad Warsi's children and career

Arshad's son Zeke, 21, has worked as an assistant director in the last couple of years. His daughter, Zoe, is 18 and still studying. The actor says both aspire to be actors someday.

Arshad was most recently seen in a cameo in Aryan Khan's web series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, in which he played a crime lord. Even though Arshad had limited screen time on the show, his character was well received. The actor has two film releases this year - Jolly LLB 3 and Bhagawat Chapter One: Raakshas.