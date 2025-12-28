Shah Rukh Khan is 'Tom Cruise-level talent taking over the world', says Terry Crews; compares SRK to Cristiano Ronaldo

Hollywood star and popular television host Terry Crews is the latest international celebrity to be swept away by Bollywood’s charm. The actor recently expressed his desire to be part of an Indian film while praising Bollywood’s grand musical storytelling. He also spoke about the unmatched stardom of Shah Rukh Khan, calling him a truly global superstar. Terry Crews talks about Shah Rukh Khan's global stardom.

In an interview with ETimes, Terry revealed that he loves the drama in Bollywood and said, "Everybody around the globe wants what India has simply because it really satisfies a need in so many ways. I’m a big fan of music and dance. In fact, I am a dancer first. When you look at the culture and the way they’ve incorporated big musical performances into the movies, you don’t get that in America. It comes along once in a blue moon, like a Wicked. When I watch these major stars dancing to the amazing music, I miss it. It reminds me of the old Hollywood."

He further talked about Shah Rukh Khan's stardom and said, "I would love to dance, just like the stars in Bollywood. I want to mention how Shah Rukh Khan has become this super international star. I haven’t met him yet, but I’m looking forward to that. To me, he is a true example of Tom Cruise-level Indian talent that has taken over the world. His brand and his name are like those of Cristiano Ronaldo. It’s enormous."

Earlier in December, Terry surprised the internet as he shared a picture with Ranveer Singh, congratulating him on Dhurandhar's success. In the picture, they were both seen posing like boxers. Along with the picture, Terry wrote, "Me and the great @ranveersingh at @abudhabigp!!!! Congrats on DHURANDHAR."

About Terry Crews and Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming work

Terry Crews will next be seen in the action-adventure comedy PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie. Directed by Cal Brunker, the film also stars McKenna Grace, Jennifer Hudson, Fortune Feimster, Snoop Dogg, Bill Nye and Jameela Jamil in key roles. The film is scheduled for release on August 14, 2026.

Shah Rukh Khan, meanwhile, will once again be seen in an action-packed role in Siddharth Anand’s King. The film marks his daughter Suhana Khan’s theatrical debut and also stars Deepika Padukone, Jaideep Ahlawat and Abhishek Bachchan in key roles. The film is currently under production and is expected to be released in theatres in 2026.