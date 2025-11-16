Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Terry Crews calls Suniel Shetty a ‘legend’ during encounter in Mumbai

Hollywood met Bollywood in a warm and unexpected moment this week when American actor Terry Crews crossed paths with Suniel Shetty in Mumbai. Crews, who is known worldwide for his roles in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, White Chicks, and several action comedies, was in the city for a private event. What he did not plan for was a fan moment of his own. Terry Crews meets Suniel Shetty(Instagram/terrycrews)

The actor posted a brief video on Instagram showing him greeting Suniel Shetty with excitement. In the clip, Crews calls Shetty a “legend,” and the caption repeats the sentiment: “Honored to meet Bollywood legend @suniel.shetty.” He paired the post with the Tamil song Kanima by Retro, a choice that instantly caught fans off guard.

One user wrote, “Terry using Kanima song was not in my cards for 2025,” while another joked, “Tamil song from Terry Crews was the plot twist I didn’t expect today.” The comments kept rolling in as Indian fans welcomed the Hollywood star’s enthusiasm.

Suniel Shetty returns as Yeda Anna

The moment also arrived at a busy time for Shetty, who is stepping back into one of his most memorable roles. The actor is returning as Yeda Anna in Welcome To The Jungle, the next film in the comedy franchise. The project is already creating buzz because it reunites Shetty with Akshay Kumar.

Director Ahmed Khan told Pinkvilla that Shetty is revisiting the character with “a little different touch,” while keeping the spirit of Yeda Anna intact. Khan added that the chemistry between the lead actors has made filming more energetic. “He’s having a ball, and so are we,” he said.

Khan also revealed that Shetty has three songs in the movie and will be dancing again, something fans have been missing. “He refuses to get old,” the director said.

The film also stars Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Raveena Tandon and Lara Dutta. Production is underway and expected to wrap early 2026, with a mid-2026 release planned.