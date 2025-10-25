Suniel Shetty slams Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s critics after their performance in Sydney: ‘Two games and suddenly…’

Indian cricketers Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma delivered a box-office performance in the third ODI against Australia in Sydney, steering India to a commanding nine-wicket victory with a 168-run partnership. Following their stellar show, actor Suniel Shetty stepped in to applaud the duo while taking a dig at their critics. India’s Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli got plaudits on social media after securing victory in the final ODI against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday.

Suniel gives shoutout to Virat and Rohit

On Saturday, Suniel took to his social media accounts – Instagram and X (formerly known as Twitter) – to laud the two cricketers for shutting down critics with their performance. The actor shared that he is proud that the two let their bats do all the talking.

“It’s funny how quickly we forget…the records, the fights, the pride, the tears, the sacrifice,” Suniel wrote in his note.

The actor, whose daughter Athiya Shetty is married to cricketer KL Rahul, also shared a picture of Virat and Rohit from the field.

Suniel continued, “Two games and suddenly everyone’s a critic. They heard the noise. They read the doubts. They stayed silent… And let the bat do the talking. Because legends like Rohit & Virat don’t have to prove a point — They are the point. #RespectTheGame #LegendsNeverFade #WakeUpIndia.”

His fans and followers agreed with his point. Actor Angad Bedi commented, “Well written anna!! Soo well worded”, with one mentioning, “You’re so right! Fickle people! They’re hero’s and should only be celebrated.”

Recently, Virat Kohli's early Ranji Trophy dismissal sparked a meme fest online, with fans joking about his short stay and the stadium emptying right after his wicket. Meanwhile, Rohit was also called out by many social media users for his dry spell in international cricket earlier this year.

About the match

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli showed stellar batting performance to help India beat Australia by nine wickets with 11.3 overs to spare in the third ODI in Sydney on Saturday. The match was held at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Rohit was unbeaten on 121 after bringing up his 33rd hundred, Kohli scored an unbeaten 74 to overtake Kumar Sangakkara and rise to second for most ODI runs, behind Sachin Tendulkar. They raised their 12th partnership of 150-plus ODI runs (168*), going level with Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly.

Suniel’s next project

Suniel was most recently seen in the series Hunter 2, which also featured Jackie Shroff. He will next appear in the film Welcome To The Jungle, which also stars Sanjay Dutt, Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta and others in key roles. He also has Hera Phera 3 in the pipeline. The filming of the project is set to start in February-March next year.