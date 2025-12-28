Salman Khan rides bicycle near his Panvel farmhouse on 60th birthday in unseen video, heavy security follows him

Actor Salman Khan, who clocked his 60th birthday on Saturday, was seen riding a bicycle around his Panvel farmhouse. Several videos and pictures of the actor on his bicycle emerged on social media platforms. The actor was accompanied by heavy security. Several fans and paparazzi were heard screaming and running after Salman Khan.

Salman Khan goes cycling on his 60th birthday

In the clip, Salman was seen dressed in a black T-shirt and blue denims as he went cycling at night. Several fans and paparazzi were heard screaming and running after him. His cycle was followed by his security teams. Reacting to the video, a person wrote, "That's a nice birthday activity."

An X user commented, "How crazy are people for him?" A fan said, "Don't run like this after a celebrity, it looks odd. He could get nervous, which could lead to a mishap." A tweet read, "Careful while running behind him on the road! There are cars there. Really reckless!" “Proving he is still fit at 60,” tweeted another fan.

About Salman's birthday bash

Salman arrived at his farmhouse on Friday, alongside his family members, where he celebrated his 60th birthday. Several celebrities, including Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D’Souza, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sangeeta Bijlani, Ramesh Taurani, Nikhil Dwivedi, Huma Qureshi, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur and cricketer MS Dhoni, were among the attendees.

Celebrity wishes for Salman

On his birthday, the film fraternity poured their heartfelt birthday messages for the actor, wishing for his long life and good health. Sanjay Dutt took to his Instagram and wrote, "Bhaijaan, happy birthday and love you, god bless you, may god give you health and success"

Karan Johar also wished the actor, calling him a "mega movie star with a golden heart." "Happy 60 to this mega movie star with a golden heart! He was in my first film and will always be grateful to him for agreeing to be a part of it. Happy Birthday, Salman Khan," wrote Karan on his Instagram Stories.

Anil Kapoor also penned a birthday wish for the actor, welcoming the superstar to the club of 60-year-olds. "Our friendship has always been simple. Sometimes we meet more when we're working on a film together, and sometimes even when we're not. But the love and bond have always remained the same. I truly hope this friendship, this warmth we share, lasts forever. Welcome to the 60s, my friend," wrote Anil Kapoor on his Instagram handle.

Katrina Kaif also shared a special post for Salman Khan on her Instagram Stories. Along with a photo, Katrina called Salman a "superhuman" and shared a heartfelt birthday message for him. In her note, Katrina wrote, "Tiger Tiger Tiger! Happiest 60th birthday to the superhuman that you are. May every day be full of love and light."

About Salman's next film

Salman will be seen next in director Apoorva Lakhia's film Battle of Galwan as an Indian Army soldier. The film is based on the Galwan Valley clash between India and China in 2020, where 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives. It also stars Chitrangada Singh among others.