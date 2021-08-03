Shah Rukh Khan is 'charismatic' in Dabboo Ratnani's 2021 calendar shoot, fans beg for mercy

Shah Rukh Khan left hearts skipping beats with his latest picture for Dabboo Ratnani's 2021 calendar shoot. The actor posed shirtless while he stared right into the camera. Shah Rukh featured a wet hair look while sporting a trimmed beard.

Dabboo Ratnani shared the black-and-white picture on Instagram and wrote, "Once You Become Fearless, Life Becomes Limitless Invincible & Charismatic Shah Rukh Khan For #dabbooratnanicalendar."

The picture drew all sorts of reactions from fans. "Kaha chhupa ke rakhe the ye picture (Where were you hiding this picture?)" asked a fan. "Why are you doing this to us, Dabboo?" said another. "Someone calling the ambulance," a third fan commented. A few also felt that the picture was oozing the Pathan vibe, referring to his upcoming movie.

Several fans dropped comments such as 'hotness', 'hawt,' 'amazing', 'charming', along with a few heart and fire emojis. Some fans also requested Dabboo to share more pictures and the behind-the-scenes shots of the shoot.

Over the past few weeks, the celebrity photographer has been sharing pictures of numerous stars who have featured in his calendar shoot this year. This includes Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Leone, Hrithik Roshan, Parineeti Chopra, and Saif Ali Khan.

Also read: Gulshan Grover urges MS Dhoni not to take up 'any Don roles': ‘That will be mere dhande pe laat’

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh recently made the headlines for his reaction to the Indian women's hockey team's victory against Australia at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. The Indian team beat Australia with a score of 1-0 and it led to numerous Twitter users comparing the moment with the film Chak De India.

Shah Rukh too channelled his inner Kabir Khan when he retweeted the viral picture of coach Sjoerd Marijne and the Indian team and said, "Haan haan no problem. Just bring some Gold on your way back….for a billion family members. This time Dhanteras is also on 2nd Nov. From: Ex-coach Kabir Khan."

The coach responded, "Thank you for all the support and love. We will give everything again. From: The Real Coach."

Shah Rukh is set to make his acting comeback with Pathan. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The actor has been on a hiatus since the release of Zero, in 2018.