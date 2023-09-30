Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan finally beats his Pathaan at worldwide box office, stands at 1055 crore

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan remains unstoppable at the box office, surpassing one record after another even after crossing the ₹1000 crore mark globally. The Atlee directorial has now crossed ₹1055 crore, which was the lifetime collection of Shah Rukh's other blockbuster from this year, Pathaan, as confirmed by Sacnilk.com. This makes Jawan the highest grossing Indian film of the year 2023. Also read: 10 highest grossing Hindi movies of all time in India: Jawan, Gadar 2, Pathaan, Baahubali 2, KGF 2, Dangal, KGF 2

Jawan worldwide gross collection

Jawan beats Pathaan at worldwide box office.

Jawan took 23 days to beat Pathaan's lifetime worldwide gross collection of ₹1055 crore. It has collected around ₹705 crores (gross) in India and 350 crores overseas. The film is now the fifth highest grossing Indian film and the second highest Hindi film across the globe. It is behind Dangal, which stands at ₹1968.03 crore gross at the worldwide box office.

Jawan India collection

At the domestic box office, Jawan is the highest grossing Hindi film this year with 23-day collection of ₹587 crore. It has already beaten India collection of Gadar 2 and Pathaan, and is now moving towards the ₹600 crore club.

Shah Rukh Khan is clearly the only Indian actor to deliver two consecutive ₹1000 crore films in one year. And with his third film of the year, Dunki, lined up for a Christmas release, only sky is the limit for Shah Rukh Khan.

More about Jawan

Jawan has Shah Rukh Khan in a dual role. While one of his characters is cast opposite Deepika Padukone, who is in an extended cameo in the film, the other character is cast opposite Nayanthara, who marks her Hindi debut with the film. Vijay Sethupathi is in the role of the lead antagonist in the film, which also has Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Ridhi Dogra, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Girija Oak, Lehar Khan and Aaliyah Qureishi.

Anirudh Ravichander has given music for Jawan. The film boasts of quite a few hit numbers, including Chaleya, Zinda Banda, Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya and the title theme. It also has songs like Faraatta and Aararaari Raaro.

