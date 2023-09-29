News / Entertainment / Bollywood / 10 highest grossing Hindi movies of all time in India: Jawan, Gadar 2, Pathaan, Baahubali 2, KGF 2, Dangal, KGF 2

10 highest grossing Hindi movies of all time in India: Jawan, Gadar 2, Pathaan, Baahubali 2, KGF 2, Dangal, KGF 2

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Sep 29, 2023 05:06 PM IST

What are the highest-grossing Hindi movies of all time? The top 3 highest grossing Hindi movies of all time in India came out this year.

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan may hold the top stop in the list of highest-grossing Hindi films in India, but his other 2023 release Pathaan is also in the top 3. A ranking of highest domestic nett collection of Hindi films was shared by Sacnilk on Friday. From RR Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 to Aamir Khan's Dangal, the portal listed the 'top 10 Hindi nett collection of all time'. Also read: Ahead of Jawan, counting down Shah Rukh Khan's top 10 highest grossers

Shah Rukh in Pathaan, Sunny Deol in Gadar 2, and Prabhas in Baahubali 2.
Shah Rukh in Pathaan, Sunny Deol in Gadar 2, and Prabhas in Baahubali 2.

Two Shah Rukh movies in top 3

As per the portal, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan each have two films in the top 10 highest grossing Hindi films in India. Sunny Deol, Prabhas, Yash and Ranbir Kapoor also have a movie each in the highest grossing list.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

While Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is the the no. 1 Hindi film of all time in India with 525.5 crore, Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 is second with 524.8 crore. Another Shah Rukh film, Pathaan, which was released in January this year, makes up the top 3 with 524.53 crore.

Baahubali 2, Dangal, Sanju in top 10

Hindi versions of pan-Indian films, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and KGF: Chapter 2, rounded off the top 5. Directed by SS Rajamouli, Baahubali 2, which came out in 2017 collected 510.99 crore for its Hindi version in India. It featured Prabhas, Rana Daggubati and Anushka Shetty, among others. Yash's Kannada film KGF 2's Hindi version minted 435.33 crore. The film was released last year.

Aamir Khan's 2016 sports drama Dangal is sixth with 374.43 crore, while Ranbir Kapoor's Sanjay Dutt biopic Sanju is seventh with 342.57 crore. The film was released in 2018. Another Aamir Khan film in the top 10 highest grossing Hindi films in India is PK, which had earned 340.8 crore.

Salman's two movies also make the list

Two Salman Khan films are also part of the top 10 Hindi movies. On no. 9 is his spy film Tiger Zinda Hai with 339.16 crore and Bajrangi Bhaijaan is no. 10 with 320.34 crore. Tiger Zinda Hai also featured Katrina Kaif and was released in 2017. Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015) featured Salman with Kareena Kapoor and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, among others.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 29, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out