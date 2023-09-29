10 highest grossing Hindi movies of all time in India: Jawan, Gadar 2, Pathaan, Baahubali 2, KGF 2, Dangal, KGF 2

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan may hold the top stop in the list of highest-grossing Hindi films in India, but his other 2023 release Pathaan is also in the top 3. A ranking of highest domestic nett collection of Hindi films was shared by Sacnilk on Friday. From RR Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 to Aamir Khan's Dangal, the portal listed the 'top 10 Hindi nett collection of all time'. Also read: Ahead of Jawan, counting down Shah Rukh Khan's top 10 highest grossers Shah Rukh in Pathaan, Sunny Deol in Gadar 2, and Prabhas in Baahubali 2.

Two Shah Rukh movies in top 3

As per the portal, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan each have two films in the top 10 highest grossing Hindi films in India. Sunny Deol, Prabhas, Yash and Ranbir Kapoor also have a movie each in the highest grossing list.

While Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is the the no. 1 Hindi film of all time in India with ₹525.5 crore, Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 is second with ₹524.8 crore. Another Shah Rukh film, Pathaan, which was released in January this year, makes up the top 3 with ₹524.53 crore.

Baahubali 2, Dangal, Sanju in top 10

Hindi versions of pan-Indian films, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and KGF: Chapter 2, rounded off the top 5. Directed by SS Rajamouli, Baahubali 2, which came out in 2017 collected ₹510.99 crore for its Hindi version in India. It featured Prabhas, Rana Daggubati and Anushka Shetty, among others. Yash's Kannada film KGF 2's Hindi version minted ₹435.33 crore. The film was released last year.

Aamir Khan's 2016 sports drama Dangal is sixth with ₹374.43 crore, while Ranbir Kapoor's Sanjay Dutt biopic Sanju is seventh with ₹342.57 crore. The film was released in 2018. Another Aamir Khan film in the top 10 highest grossing Hindi films in India is PK, which had earned ₹340.8 crore.

Salman's two movies also make the list

Two Salman Khan films are also part of the top 10 Hindi movies. On no. 9 is his spy film Tiger Zinda Hai with ₹339.16 crore and Bajrangi Bhaijaan is no. 10 with ₹320.34 crore. Tiger Zinda Hai also featured Katrina Kaif and was released in 2017. Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015) featured Salman with Kareena Kapoor and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, among others.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON