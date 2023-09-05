Ahead of Jawan, counting down Shah Rukh Khan's top 10 highest grossers: Pathaan, Chennai Express and more
Pathaan to Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Zero, here is a list of the top 10 Shah Rukh Khan movies with the highest box office collections in India, as well as worldwide.
Shah Rukh Khan is one of the biggest movie stars in the world today. He has been a bankable actor for three decades now, and as his success continues, he's set many box office records, including one of the biggest Indian films ever, Pathaan. The 2023 action film collected more than ₹543 crore at the domestic box office, and was also the highest-grossing film for Shah Rukh with over ₹1050 crore. Also read: Jawan co-star Nayanthara is 19 years younger than Shah Rukh Khan; a look at age gap between him and his female co-stars
Shah Rukh's box office record explained
His other movies with ₹100 crore plus nett India collections include Chennai Express ( ₹227.13 crore), Happy New Year ( ₹199.95 crore), Raees ( ₹164.63 crore), Dilwale ( ₹148.42 crore), Jab Tak Hai Jaan ( ₹120.87 crore), Ra. One ( ₹116.2 crore) and Don 2: The Chase Continues ( ₹108.51 crore).
Shah Rukh's Jawan will be released on September 7. Days before the film, which is expected to have a great opening, finally comes out, a Sacnilk.com report compiled a list of 10 of Shah Rukh's highest-grossing movies at the box office.
Shah Rukh's only ₹1000 crore film
Ever since proving himself as a charismatic antagonist in Baazigar (1993) and Darr (1993), Shah Rukh Khan has gone from one success to another, whether it's working with Yash Chopra and Karan Johar on the biggest romantic movies in Bollywood or becoming the face of Farhan Akhtar's Don franchise, almost every movie Shah Rukh has done has had a guaranteed audience.
Shah Rukh had the biggest success of his career in 2023 with Pathaan, his comeback in a leading role after 2018's Zero. As per a report by Sacnilk.com, Pathaan, which was released on January 25 earned ₹543.09 crore in India in all languages, and grosseed an impressive ₹1050.05 crore worldwide.
Shah Rukh's ₹100 films
Shah Rukh has only ever had one movie that has grossed over ₹1000 crore worldwide, but his films, such as Chennai Express, have made over ₹400 crore gross worldwide. Chennai Express, which was released in 2014, collected ₹227.13 crore nett in India in all languages, and grossed ₹422 crore worldwide, reported Sacnilk.
After Chennai Express, Shah Rukh's third-highest grossing film was Happy New Year. It was released in October 2014 and collected ₹199.95 crore nett in India, grossing ₹397 crore worldwide. Raees (2017) did a business of ₹164.63 crore nett and grossed ₹285 crore nett, while Dilwale (2015) made ₹148.42 crore nett and grossed ₹388 crore worldwide.
Shah Rukh's top 10 roundup
Shah Rukh's sixth highest grossing film was Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012) making ₹235.7 crore gross worldwide. His seventh and eighth highest grossing films were both released in 2011 – Ra.One ( ₹206.73 crore gross) and Don 2: The Chase Continues ( ₹210.35 crore gross).
Meanwhile, Zero, which was released in 2018, is Shah Rukh's ninth highest grossing film, earning ₹96.61 crore nett in India and grossing ₹178 crore worldwide. Rounding up his top 10 films is Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. The 2008 film had collected ₹85.49 crore nett in India, and grossed ₹151.6 crore worldwide.
