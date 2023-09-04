Jawan advance booking: 5 lakh tickets sold for Shah Rukh Khan film's release day

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is only days away from its eagerly-waited release date – September 7. On Sunday, film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan took to X, formerly called Twitter, to share an update on Jawan's advance sales in India. Last week, advance booking for the action film was finally open in India, with tickets priced as high as ₹2.4k in some theatres; and as per the latest figures, more than 5 lakh tickets for Jawan's opening day have already been sold. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan shares Jawan spoiler ahead of release, reveals hidden moral lessons in film

5 lakh tickets sold for Jawan's opening day

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan will be released in theatres worldwide on September 7.

Sharing the numbers from multiplexes, Manobala tweeted the data without block seats, "Jawan day 1 advance sales. ZOOMS past 5,00,000 ticket selling milestone in India... Jawan advance booking in national multiplexes... PVR - 1,12,299, INOX - 75,661, CINEPOLIS - 40,577. Total sold tickets - 2,28,538. Gross - ₹9.01 crore."

Further giving the break-up from different cities, he wrote, “City-wide, all theatres – Delhi NCR - 39,535 ( ₹1.91 crore), Mumbai - 39,600 ( ₹1.57 crore), Bengaluru - 39,325 ( ₹1.42 crore), Hyderabad - 58,898 ( ₹1.35 crore), Kolkata - 40,035 ( ₹1.16 crore). India-wide, all theatres sold tickets - 5,17,700, gross - ₹14.47 cr [excluding blocked seats].”

Jawan's 6am shows

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also tweeted about Jawan's advance booking and early morning shows in different cities. He said, "While Jawan is having SOLID advances at national chains, the advance booking status at non-national chain cinemas and single screens is PHENOMENAL as well… Single screens in Delhi, UP, Rajasthan, Bihar and the Hindi heartland are showing EXCEPTIONAL results… So much so that several exhibitors are commencing shows at 6am, even at tier-2 centres, due to the heavy demand."

Jawan box office

Jawan is expected to perform very well at the box office, and Shah Rukh is expected to deliver a consecutive second ₹100 crore plus opening worldwide in the same year as his blockbuster spy film Pathaan. Jawan could also become another ₹1000 crore grosser in the same year for the actor.

Jawan, directed by Atlee and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Yogi Babu, and Ridhi Dogra, among others. It will be released in cinemas in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Jawan trailer

The highly-awaited trailer for Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan was finally released on August 31, and needless to say, it create huge buzz on social media. The trailer showcased Shah Rukh in a never-before-seen-avatar.

In the first 24-hours, Jawan trailer had gotten over 102 million views across various social media platforms, including around 33 million views on YouTube and around 25 million views on Shah Rukh's Instagram handle in all languages. The Hindi trailer for the movie scored around 25 million views on YouTube and around 18 million views on Instagram.

As per a recent report by Sacnilk.com, Shah Rukh Khan's last movie Pathaan had scored 27.73 million views on YouTube in the first 24-hours, while the actor's most viewed movie trailer is Zero (2028), which had gotten 41 million views on YouTube on the first day.

