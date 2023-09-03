Shah Rukh Khan shares Jawan spoiler ahead of release, reveals hidden moral lessons in film

Shah Rukh Khan shared a lot of details about his much-awaited film, Jawan. Directed by Atlee, the film stars him with Nayanthara for the first time. Talking about the film, Shah Rukh conducted an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Twitter and revealed spoilers, hidden moral lessons and more from the film. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan reacts to person who asked if Jawan advance booking numbers are real Shah Rukh Khan is all set for the release of Jawan.

ASK SRK on Twitter

Shah Rukh kickstarted the ‘Ask SRK’ session when he wrote, “4 Din aur phir aapse aamne saamne mulaqat hogi! Till then 4 baatein ho jayein (4 days to go for Jawan release. Till then let's chat). About #Jawan and all things life….let’s do #AskSRK for a bit…The Sunday Session.”

Moral lessons, spoiler from Jawan

A fan asked him, “What moral can be learned from the movie Jawan?” The actor answered, “The movie reflects upon how we as people can make a change that we want around us. Empower women and fight for the right.” Another user questioned, “@iamsrk #AskSRK #Jawan advanced booked tickets of Jawan with my wife in Hong Kong. Feeling Excited! Please give us one spoiler before the release?” He revealed, “Just don’t miss the beginning please. Be on time.”

Abram's favourite song from Jawan

He also revealed which song his youngest son AbRam likes from Jawan. “There’s a beautiful Lori in the film. Otherwise my favourite is Chaleya…and the film version of Not Ramaiyya VastaVaiya,” the actor told a fan. When asked if Shah Rukh is nervous about the film, he clarified, “Now only excited that #Jawan will entertain as many as possible in the theaters! It’s been a hard worked journey for the last 3 years.”

Going by the reports of advance booking, Jawan is expected to perform exceptionally well at the box office. As per Sacnilk.com, so far 4 lakh tickets have been sold. It has earned over ₹12.17 crore (gross) in Hindi (2D) and 11.3k tickets worth over ₹78.58 lakh in Hindi (IMAX).

Talking about the advance booking sale, someone also asked Shah Rukh if the numbers were real. The actor handled the criticism and wrote back, “Yeh social media waali ghatia baatein mat karo yaar (don't talk rubbish). Have positive thoughts and good feelings for all. Better for life.” “People are people everyone has their beliefs….but one has to stay with one’s own beliefs and positivity. Be an individual with your own thoughts,” he said about dealing with hatred, and mean and rude comments from people.

