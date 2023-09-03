Jawan sells over 2 lakh tickets in nearly 3 days during advance booking in India, earns 7.85 crore so far

Actor Shah Rukh Khan recently announced that the advance opening of his next film Jawan has started. Helmed by Atlee, Jawan will release in theatres on September 7 (Thursday). On Sunday, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared an update on the number of tickets that have been sold for Thursday so far. (Also Read | Rajinikanth's Jailer gets an OTT release date, will clash with Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan) Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Jawan trailer.

Jawan advance ticket bookings

Taran tweeted, "#Jawan advance booking status. Note: Tickets sold for *Thu* / *Day 1* at NATIONAL CHAINS… Update: Sun, 12 noon * #PVR + #INOX: 168,000, * #Cinepolis: 35,300, * Total: 203,300 tickets sold #SRK #Nayanthara #VijaySethupathi #DeepikaPadukone."

As per Sacnilk.com, Jawan sold over 4 lakh tickets earning over ₹12.17 crore (gross) in Hindi (2D) and 11.3k tickets worth over ₹78.58 lakh in Hindi (IMAX). In Tamil (2D), Jawan sold over 8.4K tickets worth ₹12.96 lakh and in Telugu, it sold over 5.5k tickets and earned over ₹7.69 lakh in (2D). According to these figures, the total amount earned is ₹13.17 crore and tickets sold are 4.26 lakh.

Jawan advance ticket bookings in US

Manobala Vijayabalan wrote in a tweet, "#Jawan advance bookings are off to a superb start in USA. Crosses 25K ticket milestone & ₹3 cr gross. Advance sales - $401,755 [ ₹3.32 cr] Locations - 524 Shows - 2050 Tickets - 26765 ||#JawanAdvanceBooking|#ShahRukhKhan ||"

In another tweet, he wrote, "Breaking: #Jawan Day 1 Advance Sales ||#ShahRukhKhan | #JawanAdvanceBooking || National Multiplexes CROSSES 2 lac tickets. PVR - 1,00,662, INOX - 65,215, CINEPOLIS - 35,367, Total SOLD Tickets - 2,01,245, Gross - ₹ 7.85 cr, India Wide CROSSES 4 lac tickets. All Theatres SOLD Tickets - 4,01,700, Gross - ₹ 11.75 cr [Excluding Blocked Seats]."

What Shah Rukh Khan said about Jawan

A week ahead of Jawan's release, Shah Rukh showcased the trailer at the iconic Burj Khalifa building in Dubai. The film will release in theatres in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. In Dubai, Shah Rukh performed with a dance troupe on the song Zinda Banda from the film. The actor said the film will offer something unique to all the people and he will be seen in "6 to 7 getups".

"I'm even bald in the film, so that's something I'm never ever going to be in my life. It was the first and the last time. Abhi aap logo ke liye main ganja bhi ho gaya hu. To issi ki izzat ke liye chale jaana... Mujhe ganja hone ka ya dekhne ka mauka mile ya na mile, kya pata (I even went bald for you all. At least, honour that and watch the film in theatres. You may or may not get another chance to see me bald). It is a 2 hour and 45-minute film, I hope you enjoy all that we have dealt with in the film," Shah Rukh had said.

More about Jawan

Apart from Shah Rukh, the film also features Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone (in a cameo appearance). Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, and Sunil Grover also appear in the movie in key roles. A Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, Jawan is produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON