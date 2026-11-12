Shah Rukh Khan jokes about Gauri Khan's house rules, says he is not allowed to complain about anything in their home

Shah Rukh Khan charmed everyone with his trademark humour and wit at the launch of Shahrukhz by Danube, his branded residential project at Dubai Maritime City, on November 11. A video from the event has been doing the rounds on social media, in which the actor joked about his family dynamics with wife Gauri Khan and their children. The project features penthouses designed by Gauri.

'I'm not allowed to do anything in my own house'

Shah Rukh Khan talked about house rules set by Gauri Khan.

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During the event, filmmaker Karan Johar, who hosted the evening, asked Shah Rukh about one thing he was still not allowed to do in his own home.

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“I am not allowed to do anything in my own house,” Shah Rukh replied, drawing loud laughter from the audience.

'Outside the house, me and kids are free'

Shah Rukh went on to joke that he and his children were not allowed to criticise anything about their home, which is designed by Gauri.

“In our house, we cannot say anything about Gauri's home. We cannot complain about the WiFi, nor are we allowed to eat in bed. We cannot comment on the colours, paintings, stairs, lift, ceiling, or lighting. We simply sit quietly and enjoy the house, saying, 'What a house you have built, Gauri.' Now my problem is that when I visit the penthouse here, I will have to say the same thing—'What a penthouse you have built, Gauri!' Outside the house, we are free; Aryan, Suhana, and I have a blast. Inside the house, we cannot do anything,” he added.

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{{^usCountry}} The banter continued when Karan playfully asked whether Shah Rukh was more scared of business, the box office or his wife. The actor, however, pointed out that Karan had forgotten his signature dialogue from his upcoming film King. He then recreated the dialogue on stage - "Hazaar mulko me badnaam aur duniya ne diya ek hi naam. Aur wo pata hai kyun? Kyunki main darr nahi, dehshat hoon" (Notorious across a thousand countries, yet the world gave only one name. And do you know why? Because I am not fear, I am terror)." This left the audience cheering for him. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The banter continued when Karan playfully asked whether Shah Rukh was more scared of business, the box office or his wife. The actor, however, pointed out that Karan had forgotten his signature dialogue from his upcoming film King. He then recreated the dialogue on stage - "Hazaar mulko me badnaam aur duniya ne diya ek hi naam. Aur wo pata hai kyun? Kyunki main darr nahi, dehshat hoon" (Notorious across a thousand countries, yet the world gave only one name. And do you know why? Because I am not fear, I am terror)." This left the audience cheering for him. {{/usCountry}}

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About Shah Rukh Khan's next film, King

Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in King, directed by Siddharth Anand. The action thriller also stars his daughter Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji and Abhay Verma, among others. The film marks Shah Rukh and Siddharth's reunion after their blockbuster Pathaan.

The film is particularly special as it marks Suhana's theatrical debut alongside her father. She had earlier made her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's Netflix film The Archies in 2023.