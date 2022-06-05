Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif test positive for Covid-19: report

Shah Rukh Khan has tested positive for Covid-19, as per media reports. Katrina Kaif is also reported to have tested positive for Covid-19, again. The actor had in April 2021 announced that she tested positive. Katrina reportedly skipped the IIFA 2022 ceremony on Saturday, where her husband, actor Vicky Kaushal, was awarded the Best Actor Male for Sardar Udham. Katrina and Vicky were spotted together at filmmaker Karan Johar’s birthday party on May 25. Shah Rukh with wife Gauri Khan also attended the star-studded gathering at Mumbai’s Yash Raj Films studio. Read more: Karan Johar’s birthday party called 'Covid-19 hotspot' after celebs test positive

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee tweeted about it. "Just came to know that our Brand Ambassador Shahrukh Khan has been detected covid positive. Pray fastest recovery for the superstar. Get well Shahrukh! Spring back asap!

According to a report by News18, Katrina has completed her quarantine period. When Vicky was asked about Katrina not being with him in Abu Dhabi for the IIFA Awards, he said, “Even I am missing us together as well”.

Meanwhile, on Saturday Shah Rukh revealed the first poster of his upcoming film Jawan, and said ‘inevitable issues’ led to its delay. He had announced the film with a teaser on Friday.

The news of Shah Rukh and Katrina testing positive for the virus, comes a day after actor Kartik Aaryan confirmed he had Covid-19. Actor Aditya Roy Kapur also tested positive for Covid-19, according to reports; however, he has not confirmed it yet. In May, actor Akshay Kumar could not travel to Cannes Film Festival 2022, after he tested positive for Covid-19.

Kartik Aaryan confirmed on social media that he tested positive for Covid-19.

On Saturday, Kartik shared on Instagram that he had tested positive for Covid-19. This was the second time that he has contracted the virus. Sharing a picture of him, he tweeted, “Sab kuch itna positive chal raha tha, Covid se raha nahi gaya (Everything was going so well, Covid couldn’t bear to be left out). Kartik has been busy promoting his latest outing Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. He was supposed to perform at the IIFA 2022 ceremony, but had to skip the event.

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday asked the city to be on alert after a daily rise in coronavirus cases was observed. On its Twitter handle, it wrote, “Due to rising Covid-19 cases in Mumbai and a possibility of fourth wave, all labs and hospitals have been put on alert. We urge all to wear masks and take care.” With the rising number of Covid-19 cases in Mumbai, BMC has reportedly issued fresh instructions for film studios located in the city. Studios are now instructed to not organise parties in K-West ward, and give BMC an intimation in case any events are hosted.

Earlier, on Saturday, news portals also reported that Karan Johar’s star-studded birthday party in Mumbai was a Covid-19 super-spreader event, which led to many guests testing positive in the following days. The filmmaker has no issued a statement, so far.

