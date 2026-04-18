Shah Rukh Khan's landlord is a fan of his humility, opens up on star staying in his flat during Mannat renovations

Last year, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan moved out of his iconic Bandra bungalow, Mannat, albeit temporarily. The sea-facing property, which Shah Rukh bought in the late 1990s, is undergoing renovation. During this time, Shah Rukh and his family have moved to four floors in Puja Casa, an apartment building nearby. Shah Rukh has leased these floors from film producer Vashu Bhagnani and his son, Jackky Bhagnani, making them SRK’s ‘landlords’ for now. Recently, Jackky opened up about Shah Rukh in an interview with Bollywood Bubble.

Jackky Bhagnani on Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan temporarily moved out of his bungalow Mannat last year.

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When asked about his new ‘tenant’, Jackky said, “Look, according to me, I just pray that I can become as good a human being as Shah Rukh sir. The level of stardom he has—and his demeanour—you can’t even imagine.”

The actor-producer added that he was a fan of Shah Rukh’s humility and ability to make you feel important. “When you meet him, and he talks to you, he only talks to you. That is very validating for a human being. You could be anyone. He is present. Principally, he is 11 on 10. Whenever you go to meet him, no matter who you are, he will personally walk you out till the end. Generally, people think, ‘I am Shah Rukh Khan, I’ll behave a certain way. But he is actually the complete opposite.”

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Shah Rukh has leased two flats in Jackky Bhagnani's building for three years.

{{^usCountry}} Why Shah Rukh Khan moved out of Mannat {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Why Shah Rukh Khan moved out of Mannat {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In March 2025, Shah Rukh, along with wife Gauri and their three children, moved out of their bungalow Mannat. Sourced told HT that the iconic bungalow was set to undergo a massive renovation. This includes a long-proposed extension of the bungalow, for which Shah Rukh had to get the court's permission. Mannat is a Grade III heritage structure, and any structural change can only take place after securing proper permissions. The renovation eventually began in May. Shah Rukh’s new abode {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In March 2025, Shah Rukh, along with wife Gauri and their three children, moved out of their bungalow Mannat. Sourced told HT that the iconic bungalow was set to undergo a massive renovation. This includes a long-proposed extension of the bungalow, for which Shah Rukh had to get the court's permission. Mannat is a Grade III heritage structure, and any structural change can only take place after securing proper permissions. The renovation eventually began in May. Shah Rukh’s new abode {{/usCountry}}

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Shah Rukh's Red Chillies Entertainment entered into a leave and licence agreement with Bhagnani’s actor son, Jackky Bhagnani and his daughter, Deepshika Deshmukh, who co-owns the property, Puja Casa. The Khans have rented two duplex apartments in the building for ₹24 lakh per month for three years. Sources informed that the four floors house not just the Khan family but also their security and staff, and even have some office space. “It is clearly not as capacious as Mannat; there is enough space to accommodate his security and other staff,” said a source. Sources added that the renovation in Mannat may take up to two years.

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