Shah Rukh Khan lights up Supriya Sule's daughter Revati's sangeet ceremony, dances to Koi Mil Gaya. Watch

The pre-wedding festivities of Revati Sule, daughter of NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule, got an extra dose of glamour after Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan made a surprise appearance at the celebrations. The actor joined the bride, groom and other guests on the dance floor, with several videos from the evening quickly going viral on social media and winning over fans.

Shah Rukh Khan steals the spotlight at the sangeet

Shah Rukh Khan lights up Revati Sule's wedding celebrations.

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In one of the videos that is making the rounds on social media, Shah Rukh Khan was seen dancing with Revati Sule and other guests to Koi Mil Gaya from his hit 1998 film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The actor looked relaxed and in high spirits as he joined the celebrations, bringing extra energy to the evening.

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{{^usCountry}} Another clip that has gone viral captures Shah Rukh striking his famous signature pose, a moment that quickly became a fan favourite online. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another clip that has gone viral captures Shah Rukh striking his famous signature pose, a moment that quickly became a fan favourite online. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} For the sangeet ceremony, the actor chose a sophisticated all-black look. He wore a sharply tailored jacket with bandhgala-inspired details, giving his outfit a perfect balance of traditional elegance and modern style. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For the sangeet ceremony, the actor chose a sophisticated all-black look. He wore a sharply tailored jacket with bandhgala-inspired details, giving his outfit a perfect balance of traditional elegance and modern style. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} About the wedding {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} About the wedding {{/usCountry}}

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Revati Sule, the daughter of NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule and Sadanand Sule, and granddaughter of former Union Minister Sharad Pawar, married businessman Sarang Lakhani on Saturday, June 20.

Unlike many members of her family, Revati has maintained a low profile and stayed away from active politics. However, she was seen campaigning alongside her mother during the recent Baramati Lok Sabha elections. She studied at Mumbai's St. Xavier's College before pursuing a master's degree at the London School of Economics.

Sarang Lakhani, on the other hand, is the son of industrialist Arun Lakhani, who is contesting the Maharashtra Legislative Council elections as a BJP candidate from the Wardha-Chandrapur-Gadchiroli constituency. Sarang currently serves as the executive director of the Nagpur-based Vishvaraj Group and has previously represented India in badminton at international events.

Shah Rukh Khan gears up for King

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On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan is currently working on his much-awaited action film, King, which is slated to hit theatres on December 24, 2026.

The film holds special significance, as it will mark the theatrical debut of his daughter, Suhana Khan, following her acting debut in The Archies.

King also features an impressive ensemble cast, including Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi, Raghav Juyal and Jaideep Ahlawat in key roles. The film has already created a buzz among fans, especially after Shah Rukh and Deepika were recently spotted in Cape Town, reportedly shooting portions of the movie.

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