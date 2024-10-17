Shah Rukh Khan on whether he'll act forever: My life's dream is to die on film set

Shah Rukh Khan has been acting for over three decades and he wishes to do the same for the rest of his life. The 58-year-old actor addressed this in an interaction at the Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland earlier this year, where he received the Lifetime Achievement Award. (Also Read – Shah Rukh Khan says he started drinking after Devdas: ‘That’s one downside to it’) Shah Rukh Khan on whether he'll act forever

What Shah Rukh said

When asked if Shah Rukh would act forever, he said, “Will I act forever? Yeah, till the day I die, I my life's dream is for somebody to say action and then I die. They say cut, and then I don't get up. 'It's over now, please?' I say, 'No, till you all say it's okay, you all say it's okay for me. Yes, I'd love to act forever.”

“Like I said, I'm not a very serious actor, and that I found out some amazing internal things about acting to showcase to people. I just celebrate the joys of life through my acting. For me, if I'm able to entertain, to me to be able to create in whatever sense, not in a mad, amazing, mad scientist way. I create, just create, to share joy, to give love. Art, painting, singing, music – all of them mean the same thing to me. There is no difference. If I can entertain you for two minutes, it's love. If I can love someone for 50 years, that's entertainment. If I can entertain someone for 30 seconds, it's creative. So I find all different names for the same thing, and I really enjoy sharing this joy, making people have a feeling for an hour or so and enjoy themselves. And sometimes you miss them out. That's the only thing that makes me sad. Why did I let down people? Why couldn't I give them enough love or entertainment or creativity, or whatever the name you can,” Shah Rukh added.

Shah Rukh's next film

Shah Rukh will next star in Sujoy Ghosh's crime drama King, in which he will share screen space with his duaghter Suhana Khan. Produced by his banner Red Chillies Entertainment, King is slated to release in cinemas on Eid 2026.