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Shah Rukh Khan pays 37 crore to become sole owner of Delhi home where he and Gauri Khan first lived after marriage

Shah Rukh Khan recently purchased the second and third floors of a residential property in South Delhi’s posh Panchsheel Park neighbourhood.

Updated on: Jul 11, 2026 12:14 PM IST
Written by Vibha Maru
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Though Shah Rukh Khan has invested in various properties across the world, the actor's recent property purchase in Delhi's upscale Panchsheel Park seems to be a very personal decision. Shah Rukh recently purchased the second and third floors of a residential property in South Delhi’s posh Panchsheel Park neighbourhood.

Shah Rukh buys South Delhi property for 37 crore

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan buy Delhi property.
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan buy Delhi property.

According to Moneycontrol, Shah Rukh purchased the two floors for approximately 37 crore. The actor already owns the basement and first floor of the building, and after acquiring the remaining two floors, he has become the sole owner of the entire property. The building holds immense sentimental value for Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan, as the couple began their married life there in 1991 before moving to Mumbai. For the unversed, both Shah Rukh and Gauri were born and raised in Delhi before they shifted to Mumbai for the actor to pursue his dream of becoming an actor, eventually making Mumbai their permanent home.

As per the report, the property is spread across a sprawling 1,200-square-yard plot (approximately 10,800 square feet or nearly a quarter of an acre). The report also shared that the transaction was valued at around 37 crore, while the underlying land is estimated at nearly 34,260 per square foot.

Gauri Khan on her Delhi home

She further added, “When I walk into that home, every corner is full of memories—from when the kids were growing up, to their teenage years, and now that they are adults. We even have a ‘nostalgia wall’ where their childhood keepsakes are displayed. The wall has Suhana’s makeup brushes, Aryan’s badminton racket, AbRam’s first birthday gift, Shah Rukh’s artwork, postcards, and some beautiful antiques that Shah Rukh gifted me over the years. I’ve framed them all and put them up on the wall. That is my favourite corner of the house.”

 
shah rukh khan
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