Shah Rukh Khan pays 37 crore to become sole owner of Delhi home where he and Gauri Khan first lived after marriage

Though Shah Rukh Khan has invested in various properties across the world, the actor's recent property purchase in Delhi's upscale Panchsheel Park seems to be a very personal decision. Shah Rukh recently purchased the second and third floors of a residential property in South Delhi’s posh Panchsheel Park neighbourhood.

Shah Rukh buys South Delhi property for ₹ 37 crore

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan buy Delhi property.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to Moneycontrol, Shah Rukh purchased the two floors for approximately ₹37 crore. The actor already owns the basement and first floor of the building, and after acquiring the remaining two floors, he has become the sole owner of the entire property. The building holds immense sentimental value for Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan, as the couple began their married life there in 1991 before moving to Mumbai. For the unversed, both Shah Rukh and Gauri were born and raised in Delhi before they shifted to Mumbai for the actor to pursue his dream of becoming an actor, eventually making Mumbai their permanent home.

As per the report, the property is spread across a sprawling 1,200-square-yard plot (approximately 10,800 square feet or nearly a quarter of an acre). The report also shared that the transaction was valued at around ₹37 crore, while the underlying land is estimated at nearly ₹34,260 per square foot.

Gauri Khan on her Delhi home

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} In an earlier interview with iDiva, Gauri Khan spoke about their Delhi home and how it holds all the memories of their lives. She said, “Our Delhi home is almost 20 years old. As many know, I am from Delhi and have lived a major part of my life here, so I thought it would be a great idea to buy and design a home close to my mom’s house. The idea was to have all our memories under one roof. Over the years, we travelled and collected so many things and memories—with the kids, with Shah Rukh and me—and I wanted all of it to stay together. That is what my Delhi home became." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In an earlier interview with iDiva, Gauri Khan spoke about their Delhi home and how it holds all the memories of their lives. She said, “Our Delhi home is almost 20 years old. As many know, I am from Delhi and have lived a major part of my life here, so I thought it would be a great idea to buy and design a home close to my mom’s house. The idea was to have all our memories under one roof. Over the years, we travelled and collected so many things and memories—with the kids, with Shah Rukh and me—and I wanted all of it to stay together. That is what my Delhi home became." {{/usCountry}}

Read More

She further added, “When I walk into that home, every corner is full of memories—from when the kids were growing up, to their teenage years, and now that they are adults. We even have a ‘nostalgia wall’ where their childhood keepsakes are displayed. The wall has Suhana’s makeup brushes, Aryan’s badminton racket, AbRam’s first birthday gift, Shah Rukh’s artwork, postcards, and some beautiful antiques that Shah Rukh gifted me over the years. I’ve framed them all and put them up on the wall. That is my favourite corner of the house.”