Shah Rukh Khan poses with Vijay Sethupathi at Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan wedding; fans hope they'll be together in Jawan

As Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan complete one month of married life, new unseen pictures from their star-studded wedding have emerged online now. In one set of pictures, Shah Rukh Khan is seen posing with Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi, along with the newlyweds and director Atlee Kumar. As fan clubs are sharing the images on social media, many fans have expressed the desire to see the two powerhouse actors together on screen. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan hugs Nayanthara in unseen pics from her wedding with Vignesh Shivan

Nayanthara and Vignesh married in Chennai last month. Shah Rukh, who is working with the actor in Atlee’s upcoming film Jawan, was also among the attendees. The guest list also included Rajinikanth, AR Rahman, and Vijay Sethupathi. In pictures shared from the big day, Shah Rukh and Vijay are seen posing for the camera along with Nayanthara, Vignesh, Atlee and other guests. Shah Rukh is wearing a white shirt and grey trousers while Vijay is in a peach shirt and dhoti.

A picture of Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay Sethupathi from Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's wedding.

Over the last few weeks, there have been speculations that Vijay Sethupathi is playing the antagonist in Jawan, which will mark his Bollywood debut. The film, an action thriller, is set to release in June next year. There is no official confirmation about the actor’s involvement, yet. However, seeing him with Shah Rukh and Atlee in the pics have added fuel to the fire. Many fans have shared the pics with the caption ‘Jawan cast’. One fan wrote, “Hopefully we will see them in Jawan together next year.” Another tweeted, “Is this confirmation of Vijay Sethupathi in Jawan?”

Vijay Sethupathi has seen four releases in 2022 already. His first film this year Kadaisi Vivasayi, which was followed by Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, where he worked with Nayanthara. Following this, he played the villain in the Kamal Haasan and Fahadh Faasil-starrer Vikram. His most recent release is Maamanithan.

Shah Rukh Khan was most recently seen in a cameo in R Madhavan’s Rocketry. The actor has three releases lined up next year. Apart from Jawan, there is Yash Raj Films’ spy thriller Pathaan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki.

