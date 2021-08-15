Shah Rukh Khan posts photo of AbRam to wish fans on Independence Day, shares voice message

Shah Rukh Khan, on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day of India, shared a picture of his youngest child AbRam holding up a drawing of two people standing underneath a national flag. Another kid, whose face was hidden by her artwork, was also seen in the photo.

“Happy Independence Day to all…Jai Hind,” Shah Rukh wrote in an Instagram post. Fans showered love on him, with many calling him ‘Hindustan ki shaan (the pride of India)’ in the comments section. Some wanted an update on his upcoming film, Pathan, while a few others wished for him to post more frequently on social media.

On Twitter, Shah Rukh also shared a voice note, in which he quoted portions of Saare Jahaan Se Achcha. “Freedom is not just a state of being, it’s a state of mind, a mentality. For years, we were pressed but we persevered through the darkness with a strength of character and non-violence. And here we are today - happy, free and proud. And in this heaven of freedom may our country India always be and our children prosper,” he said, sending everyone love and hearty congratulations.

Happy Independence Day to all…Jai Hind. pic.twitter.com/xh4nDYhLxH — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 15, 2021

Recently, fans were reminded of Chak De! India as Shah Rukh cheered for the women’s hockey team at the Tokyo Olympics. He channelled his character in the film to wish them luck and called himself ‘ex-coach Kabir Khan’. Women’s hockey team coach Sjoerd Marijne thanked him for the support.

Unfortunately, the women’s hockey team lost the bronze medal match at the Olympics. Shah Rukh motivated them afterwards and said that they ‘inspired everyone in India’. Sjoerd, in response, wished for a sequel to Chak De! India. “Thank you @srk for all the love ! It’s great to have support from the best in Bollywood. It’s time for Chak De part 2, what say?” he wrote.

Also see: After Raj Kundra’s arrest, Shilpa Shetty makes first appearance, talks about how to control ‘negative thoughts’. Watch

Shah Rukh was last seen on the big screen in 2018 in Aanand L Rai’s Zero as a vertically challenged man. He is set to return after a three-year hiatus with Siddharth Anand’s action drama Pathan, also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

Earlier this year, Shah Rukh suggested that Pathan might take time to release. In an Ask Me Anything session on Twitter to celebrate his completion of 29 years in Bollywood, he was asked when his next project would release. “Right now with the situation I think it’s prudent to make film release schedules with a bit of patience,” he said.