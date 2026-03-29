Shah Rukh Khan praised Mohit Suri for keeping Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda away from spotlight before Saiyaara's release

Filmmaker Mohit Suri returned to direction after three years in 2025 with Saiyaara, and the film shook up the box office, emerging as a major commercial success. The film’s promotional strategy of keeping its lead actors out of the spotlight before release worked in its favour. In a recent interview with Variety India, Mohit revealed that even Shah Rukh Khan praised their promotional strategy. Mohit Suri reveals Shah Rukh Khan loved Saiyaara's promotional strategy.

Shah Rukh Khan praised Saiyaara’s promotional strategy Recalling his meeting with SRK at Siddharth Anand’s Diwali party, Mohit said, “They were doing their bit but not the regular interviews, marketing and other stuff. This is not a PR thing. The great Shah Rukh Khan, when he met me at Siddharth Anand’s Diwali party, said this is the best thing we did.”

He added, “Because we didn’t have stars, we concentrated on making great music. We spent more time promoting the music. We did not promote it through interviews or by sending the actors out, as everyone does. We spent that money on pushing the music instead. And it all paid back. It all went very authentic.”

About Saiyaara The romantic musical drama marked Ahaan Panday’s Bollywood debut. Both he and Aneet Padda became overnight sensations after the film’s release. It received positive reviews from critics as well as audiences and emerged as a blockbuster, collecting ₹570 crore worldwide and ₹329 crore at the domestic box office. It also emerged as one of the highest-grossing romantic films in India.

The film’s songs turned out to be chartbusters, and the film received praise from filmmakers like Karan Johar and stars such as Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday and others. Now, after the success of Saiyaara, Ahaan is reportedly gearing up for a film with Ali Abbas Zafar. While an official confirmation is still awaited, fans are already excited about the collaboration. On the other hand, Aneet Padda will be headlining Maddock Horror Comedy Universe’s film, Shakti Shalini. The film’s plot and the rest of the cast details are yet to be announced.