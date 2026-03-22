Mohit Suri on eight-hour shift in film industry debate: ‘Emraan Hashmi shot 24 hours with me’

Last year, actor Deepika Padukone ignited a debate around eight-hour work shifts for actors after reportedly stepping away from Spirit and the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD, triggering widespread discussion. Now, director Mohit Suri has weighed in on the issue, recalling a time when Emraan Hashmi shot for 24 hours at a stretch. Mohit Suri has given his take on the demand for 8-hour shifts on set that was suggested by Deepika Padukone.

Mohit Suri on eight-hour shift debate In an interview with Variety India, Mohit opened up about the ongoing debate about an eight-hour workday in the film industry to support work-life balance. The director noted that he has had actors work 24 hours at a stretch in the past.

Mohit said, “I have had actors work 24 hours when needed. When we were shooting for Awarapan and we had a really expensive location in the presidential suite of the Intercontinental Hotel on the terrace, we had it only for 24 hours. I remember Emraan Hashmi shot 24 hours with me… We are making it an ego argument. Why should someone dictate the shift? But let’s look at how quality of work happens, right? I mean if a unit is working 12 hours on the shift, they are actually working 14 hours because they are loading, unloading. They’re getting paid only for that 12 hours. I mean it could be even 15 hours. Then they go home.”

The director stressed that improved working hours shouldn’t be reserved only for actors, but must also consider the well-being of the entire crew.

“We are making this more about the actors and thinking they are demanding it. But let’s think about the unit because I’ve been an assistant director who, after the shoot has packed up, is waiting in the bus while the unit wraps up in the rain, while the lightmen wrap up, to be dropped at the station. And I know how difficult it is for the rest of the unit. We are getting egoistic about the fact that an actor has suggested it. But let’s think about the humanity of this also,” Mohit added.

At the moment, Mohit feels people are “just giving too much attention to the beauty sleep of actors”, adding that if they do wrap up in eight hours, there’s nothing wrong with it. But he stressed that it is also time to look at things from a “larger perspective”.

The debate around eight-hour shift Last year, controversy around Deepika Padukone and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga emerged when she exited the pan‑India film Spirit, starring Prabhas, reportedly due to disagreements over creative terms and a request for an eight-hour workday. Her departure led to Triptii Dimri taking her place. It led to debate on social media about professionalism, work-hour limits, and remuneration in high-budget projects.

Since then, several actors, from Kareena Kapoor to Ananya Panday to Divya Dutta, have come forward to share their views around having fixed work hours on set.

What’s next for Emraan Hashmi, Mohit Suri Last year, Mohit got acclaim for delivering the biggest hit of his career with Saiyaara, starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. At the moment, the director is busy writing his next film. Not much has been revealed about the project so far, and the cast has yet to be finalised.

Meanwhile, Emraan has had an eventful few months, with two acclaimed performances in the courtroom drama Haq, which was released in 2025, and the web series Taskaree: A Smugglers Web. Right now, he is busy with the work on Awarapan 2.