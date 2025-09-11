Exclusive | Manushi Chillar skips signing Awarapan 2 citing date issues hence makers roped in Disha Patani

What if we tell you that former Miss World turned actor Manushi Chillar was the first choice for the female lead in Awarapan 2? The 28-year-old actress, who was last seen in Tehran alongside John Abraham that saw a digital release recently, is currently juggling between a couple of projects. Manushi was recently seen in Maalik and Tehraan.

A close source to the project reveals, "Manushi was approached by the makers to play the female lead in the sequel but she didn't take up the project as she is currently in talks for a big film hence the makers considered casting Disha Patani opposite Emraan Hashmi."

When contacted Manushi and her spokesperson, they both remained unavailable for comment.

Director Nitin Kakkar of Filmistaan (2014) and Jawani Jaaneman (2020) fame will direct the sequel of this 2007-released film. The film is backed by Mukesh Bhatt and is touted to be an intense love story set in the backdrop of the underworld like the original one. It starred Emraan Hashmi, Ashutosh Rana and Shriya Saran in the lead roles.

The film was a huge success at the box office and was helmed by Mohit Suri. It is remembered for its great music till date. Awarapan 2 is expected to go on floors around September end or early October this year and the makers are planning to wrap the film by January next year and is slated for summer 2026 release.