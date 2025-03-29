Manushi Chhillar: I dress up for myself, not for people, so I don't feel any pressure

She made a smashing entry onto the scene when she won the Miss World pageant in 2017. Ever since, Manushi Chhillar's fashion choices have been on-point. She spills the beans on fashion, glam and all things fabulous in an exclusive shoot with HT City Showstoppers: The actor looks breathtaking in a Nature-inspired ensemble featuring a drape gown with peacock feather motifs, adorned with sequins, and enhanded with structured shoulders, and cut out details at the waist. Her look is further elevated by Zambian emerald cascade diamond ear cuffs and statement diamond earrings.

Manushi exudes regal elegance in Rianta’s couture, draped in the breathtaking teal blue Leia lehenga set. Adorned with exquisite pearl embroidery, every intricate detail reflects the artistry and opulence of the design. She is visually arresting in a statement Polki choker by Raniwala 1881, featuring uncut diamonds in a bold, heritage-inspired setting designed for timeless grandeur.

I come from a family of educated professionals, where you had to do well in your studies. My options changed completely after winning Miss World in 2017. There are 3 things in life- fame power, money. I got fame at a young age, along with power and influence. It changes you a lot. I feel like I missed out on college, but that’s me looking at the glass as half empty.

Manushi is enchanting in a Piroi lehenga adorned with intricate pearl work from Vvani by Vani Vats.

I stopped thinking about impressing people with my fashion choices. I grew up watching those handful of award shows, and for us, glamour then was reserved only for film stars. Today, fashion has become such a big part of me. It can sometimes feel like a task- dressing up, getting photographed, but I have never looked at it as a pressure. I have always enjoyed it.

The winner of Miss World 2017 cuts an elegant figure in a petal pink saree with a beautiful trail Kaynaat by Aanchal Sawhney. The saree features a soft, enchanting pink hue radiating femininity and grace. The winner of Miss World 2017 cuts an elegant figure in a petal pink saree with a beautiful trail Kaynaat by Aanchal Sawhney. The saree features a soft, enchanting pink hue radiating femininity and grace.

I took social media very seriously when I started out. After a while, I took a break from all my social media accounts, only to realise the world is a different place. People are not as negative as they seem to be on social media. I walk into a shop, it doesn’t matter if I am wearing a cap or anything... people are actually kind, they want to help you. They are not at each other’s necks, the way I see it sometimes on social media.

The actor looks breathtaking in a Nature-inspired ensemble featuring a drape gown with peacock feather motifs, adorned with sequins, and enhanded with structured shoulders, and cut out details at the waist. Her look is further elevated by Zambian emerald cascade diamond ear cuffs and statement diamond earrings.

People should stop taking social media so seriously. I understand the fact that a lot of negativity dwells on social media, hence so many negative opinions. You have to realise a lot of people would want to put out negative things (about celebs) as that gets more traction.

Creative Director: Shara Ashraf Prayag

Photographer: Sarang Gupta

Videographer: Noor Alam Khan

Stylist: Namrata Deepak

Hair and makeup: Kinchangthui Bariamtak

Location: School Studio, Andheri W