Manushi Chhillar: I dress up for myself, not for people, so I don't feel any pressure
In an exclusive shoot with HT City Showstoppers, model-turned-actor Manushi Chhillar gets talking about her idea of fashion.
She made a smashing entry onto the scene when she won the Miss World pageant in 2017. Ever since, Manushi Chhillar's fashion choices have been on-point. She spills the beans on fashion, glam and all things fabulous in an exclusive shoot with HT City Showstoppers:
I come from a family of educated professionals, where you had to do well in your studies. My options changed completely after winning Miss World in 2017. There are 3 things in life- fame power, money. I got fame at a young age, along with power and influence. It changes you a lot. I feel like I missed out on college, but that’s me looking at the glass as half empty.
I stopped thinking about impressing people with my fashion choices. I grew up watching those handful of award shows, and for us, glamour then was reserved only for film stars. Today, fashion has become such a big part of me. It can sometimes feel like a task- dressing up, getting photographed, but I have never looked at it as a pressure. I have always enjoyed it.
I took social media very seriously when I started out. After a while, I took a break from all my social media accounts, only to realise the world is a different place. People are not as negative as they seem to be on social media. I walk into a shop, it doesn’t matter if I am wearing a cap or anything... people are actually kind, they want to help you. They are not at each other’s necks, the way I see it sometimes on social media.
People should stop taking social media so seriously. I understand the fact that a lot of negativity dwells on social media, hence so many negative opinions. You have to realise a lot of people would want to put out negative things (about celebs) as that gets more traction.
Creative Director: Shara Ashraf Prayag
Photographer: Sarang Gupta
Videographer: Noor Alam Khan
Stylist: Namrata Deepak
Hair and makeup: Kinchangthui Bariamtak
Location: School Studio, Andheri W
